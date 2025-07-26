But President Donald Trump sent Republican leaders a very different message, urging them to stand down on compelling the release of Epstein files. He said anything to the contrary was playing into Democrats’ hands and would risk his wrath.

Caught in the middle, House Speaker Mike Johnson mostly chose inaction and even sent members back home a day early. The issue is unlikely to die down with a base that remains dissatisfied and an ongoing bipartisan effort to force a vote on the House floor.

House leaders shut down that effort by adjourning a key legislative committee, meaning very little legislative business was accomplished in the final days before the recess.

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter is among the many GOP members who agree with Trump that there is no need to vote now on releasing Epstein documents while the White House, at Trump’s direction, is working to make some files public.

Carter lamented that serious government spending decisions await lawmakers when they return in September partially because votes on appropriations bills were postponed during the turmoil.

“It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get them done before the August break, but it just means we’re going to have work that much harder in September,” Carter, R-St. Simons Island, said.

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk said he understands the public interest in the Epstein files but that has to be measured against needs to protect the privacy of young victims and people whose names might be in the documents but who may not be accused of wrongdoing.

“My question is: What is it that you want released?” the Cassville Republican said. “And do you know it’s there? We keep talking about an Epstein list: What is that list?”

No one reflects the tightrope Republican members must walk more than freshman lawmaker Brian Jack, who served as Trump’s political director during his first term and who remains close with him.

Jack, R-Peachtree City, was among three Republicans who voted with Democrats to subpoena the Department of Justice’s Epstein-related documents. Those subpoenas will now be issued.

The week prior, Jack voted to block a separate Democrat-led measure that would have forced a vote on the House floor on releasing the Epstein files. He has declined to speak publicly about the votes.

While Republicans canceled committee meetings to avoid more tough votes on Epstein, Democrats saw an opportunity to take advantage of an issue that could have long-term impact.

Congressman Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, had a viral moment when he posted video on social media playing Jason Isbell’s “Dreamsicle” on his guitar with the lyrics changed to highlight the Epstein controversy.

He said it proves Republicans will do anything Trump wants them to do, even if it means shutting down the House early. But Johnson said that inaction isn’t all bad.

“He’s doing nothing but increasing prices for the people of this country while taking away their rights at the same time,” Johnson said. “So, to stop this Congress from passing additional legislation is a good thing.”

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath had a slightly different take. She said Democrats were right to push for the release of Epstein documents, but she warned that the Epstein controversy risks becoming a distraction from kitchen-table issues, such as the cost of housing and health care.

“It’s all important, yes, but let’s not take our eyes off of what’s most important to the American people every single day,” the Marietta Democrat said.