Opinion Georgia twins should be in college, not ICE detention Gwinnett County high school alums Luis and Carlos Orta Santoro are the latest casualties in Trump’s failed immigration and deceptive policy that disproportionately targets Hispanics, many without criminal records. Share (Illustration: Jessi Esparza / AJC | Source: Courtesy of Reyna Santoro de Orta, Getty Images)

By David Plazas 14 minutes ago

On Election Day, voters rebuked President Donald Trump’s policies including the immigration enforcement tactics that he later admitted were “too tough.” But the next day, two teenage Georgia twins were arrested despite being asylum seekers with no criminal records and handed over to immigration agents. Luis and Carlos Orta Santoro, both 19 and graduates of a Gwinnett County high school, were on their way to the Alabama college that they attended on a soccer scholarship. Related Story Georgia voters swept in Democrats for one reason. Fix affordability. November 8, 2026 They were arrested by a Lincoln Police Department deputy in Alabama, allegedly for failing to halt completely at a stop sign, and then they were remanded into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

Luis and Carlos Orta Santoro pose at their 2026 gradiation from Archer High School. (Courtesy of Reyna Santoro de Orta) Instead of being in school at Wallace State Community College studying and practicing their sport, the Archer High School graduates were locked up in a Louisiana detention center, leaving their parents aggrieved and feeling helpless. These young men became two more casualties of a misguided and failed immigration policy by a presidential administration that misled the American public into believing that the federal government would only go after the “worst of the worst,” including drug dealers, murderers, rapists and others convicted of violent crimes, such as, the man who murdered Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus in 2024.

The Orta Santoro twins are by no means the “worst of the worst” and they deserve to be freed.

Loading... Hispanics have been disproportionately targeted

Jesus Manuel Arenas-Silva’s nephew, Manuel, observes his late uncle’s photo at a Sept. 12, 2026, vigil at Vinings Lake Church in Mableton. Arenas-Silva died in an ICE detention center. (Gabriela Henriquez Stoikow) Families across Georgia and the U.S. are getting profiled, terrorized and separated because of their immigration status. Past policies that protected immigrants temporarily were stripped with little warning. People trying to make their court dates were detained while thinking they were doing the right thing. Immigration agents have violently seized people they consider suspects, including American citizens, and their tactics have led to the deaths of innocent people from Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis to Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston.

In Georgia, at least seven immigrants have died while in immigration custody. Moreover, as the AJC has reported, roughly 90 local law enforcement agencies in Georgia have an agreement with ICE to cooperate in immigration enforcement. This is resulting in increased mistrust of police and, as documented in the story, is making the encounters between law enforcement and suspects “more volatile.” A nation certainly has a right to defend its borders and protect the public safety of its citizens, but there are too many cases of immigrants getting detained while going through a legal process that they thought would protect them — or at least give them time to make their case for staying in the U.S.

This reckless enforcement harms families and also the economies of local communities that depend on immigrant labor, be it construction, agriculture or hospitality. Hispanics have been disproportionately targeted. In 2024, 48% of Hispanic voters nationwide supported Trump because of his promises to make their lives more affordable and keep them safe. The pendulum swung hard in 2026 because the cost of living became more expensive and the immigration enforcement went too far.

Related Story We need a greater ICE presence in Atlanta to keep the city safe April 9, 2026 After the election, the civil rights organization UnidosUS and the Latino Community Foundation released polling that explained Hispanic voters’ thinking. “Fueled by anger over the economy and a failed mass deportation campaign that has made Latinos the target of harassment, abuse and violence, Latino voters had the largest turnout ever in a midterm election and cemented their status as a key swing vote,” said Janet Murguía, president and CEO of UnidosUS.

Among other poll findings, 63% think America is going in the wrong direction, 76% believe that immigration enforcement needs to be reformed, and 78% support a permanent path to legal status or citizenship for long-term undocumented immigrants who pass background checks and pay a fine. In Georgia, more than 198,000 Latino voters cast a ballot in the 2026 midterms — a 78% increase from four years ago. An analysis by the AJC of Georgia Secretary of State Office data showed massive increases in Hispanic voter turnout by county from 2022 to 2026. Consider: Gwinnett: 18,096 voters (29.6% turnout) to 36,073 (44.3%)

Cobb: 11,472 (34.75%) to 20,743 (47.4%)

Fulton: 9,881 (38.5%) to 15,582 (47.5%)

DeKalb: 6,521 (38.4%) to 11,358 (49.1%)

Hall: 3,470 (22.3%) to 8,414 (35.6%)

Whitfield: 2,369 (23.6%) to 6,282 (42.1%)

Clayton: 2,217 (23.3%) to 5,458 (39.6%) Trump and his allies know he went too far The Sunday after the election, Trump appeared on the CBS News program “60 Minutes” to give his take on the election results, including how his immigration policy affected the outcome.

“Now, there is a large part of the country that think that they (undocumented immigrants) should be put out. And there’s a large part of the country that think that they should be allowed to stay if they’re good people working in a landscaping company, or working in a hotel, or doing something, right? And in some cases, paying taxes,” said Trump, who added: “I think it was too tough.” Some of his allies recognized the folly of the policy before the election. U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Florida, filmed a campaign ad, delivering a warning to Trump: “Mr. President, some of your immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far,” she said. “In July, 50% of the 50,000 people that were detained had no criminal record. Be careful what your advisers are telling you about immigration policy. The same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today.” Salazar who easily won her district in 2024 by 20 percentage points barely eked out a victory in 2026 by less than 1 percentage point.

Trump should take her warning seriously. However, by the president naming Stephen Miller, the administration immigration policy architect, chief of staff, Trump is saying he’s digging in and snubbing the election rebuke. Related Story Immigrant voters helped make Georgia history. Now they expect results. November 11, 2026 That’s why, in January, the new Democratic majorities in Congress must hold the Trump administration accountable for the excesses of its immigration policy that led to: the killing of citizens and immigrants

the separation of families

the outrageous $220 million ad campaign that resulted in the ouster of former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem;

the millions of dollars wasted on unused warehouses such as in the Georgia communities of Social Circle and Oakwood that were supposed to be used as detention centers

the news reports of applicants with questionable and criminal records being hired as ICE agents Americans know that immigrants are not the enemy, but deceptive and dangerous policies created a painful division that must be corrected. That starts by ending the practice of detaining and jailing immigrants without criminal records.