Opinion ICE can learn from use-of-force reforms adopted by Atlanta Police Department Without the federal immigration agency implementing and acting on a comprehensive use-of-force audit, other avoidable deaths may follow. Rep. Robert Garcia (right), D-Calif., the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, speaks Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, during a public forum on the fatal shootings of people by federal immigration agents carrying out President Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda. The photo displayed is of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, who was shot and killed in Houston, Texas, by an ICE agent while Salgado Araujo was driving to work in 2025. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

By T. Jack Morse Jr. – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 44 minutes ago Share

After more than 30 shootings by immigration officers since January 2025, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is overdue for reforms like those that reshaped the Atlanta Police Department in recent years. Protests ignited in June 2020 after an Atlanta officer shot Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot, killing him. The shooting came on the heels of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis only weeks earlier. Together, those events accelerated a series of policy and oversight changes for the APD. The department tightened restrictions on using force, expanded de-escalation efforts and required officers to intervene when another officer used unreasonable deadly force.

Similarly, to know what reforms to implement, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security must identify gaps in its use-of-force framework. DHS should undertake a use-of-force audit of the agencies under its authority, including ICE and Customs and Border Protection. To be effective, the audit should address DHS’s policies, training and force-incident reviews.

An agency’s use-of-force policies should reflect best practices and emphasize reducing harm and respecting human life. DHS’s current policy includes some of these elements. But its guidance on shooting at moving vehicles is murky. As part of its 2020 reforms, Atlanta imposed tighter restrictions on when officers may use deadly force against subjects in motor vehicles. A DHS audit could address this issue and other use-of-force concerns. Homeland Security should conduct independent audit and act on what it learns Demonstrators gather Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, in response to the shooting of Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, a Venezuelan man who was shot in his vehicle by an ICE officer the previous day in Austin, Texas. (Joel Angel Juarez/AP) As noted by researchers cited by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, however, policy alone is insufficient to change behavior. An audit should assess whether officers are sufficiently trained to use force. Training should emphasize de-escalation, less lethal options and clear thresholds for when force becomes justified. Scenario-based training and real-world case analysis should be key components of any use-of-force curriculum.

In addition, the audit should address internal use-of-force reviews. Any time an officer uses force, a supervisor should analyze whether it complies with policy. All agents should have body-worn cameras to facilitate such reviews. An audit should examine whether those reviews are thorough. Crucially, any audit must be conducted by an unbiased entity with no stake in the outcome. Independence is essential to public trust, particularly when federal officials have publicly defended officers either without evidence or — at times — in the face of conflicting facts. Finally, DHS must act on what it learns. More than a decade ago, a report penned by the Washington-based Police Executive Research Forum warned Customs and Border Protection about the dangers of shooting at moving vehicles. The report recommended stricter prohibitions. Those recommendations were not fully adopted, and gaps in the policy persist today. The deaths of Good, Pretti, Salgado Araujo and Guerrero were preventable. And without implementing and acting on a comprehensive use-of-force audit, other avoidable deaths may follow.