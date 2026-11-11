Opinion The election is over. Now comes the work of moving Georgia forward. The electoral campaigns in the Peach State are behind us. The responsibility we share is ahead of us. Share Georgia Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks during a news conference outlining plans for her gubernatorial transition at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. (Natrice Miller for the AJC)

AJC By Eric Tanenblatt – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago

The votes have been cast, the campaigns have ended and Georgians have made their choices about who will lead our state and represent us in Washington. After months of campaign advertisements, debates and political disagreements, we can turn our attention from the election to what comes next. And what comes next may be more important than the election itself. Related Story Georgia Democrats sweep statewide offices in historic political upheaval I’ve spent much of my professional life involved in politics, government and public policy. I’ve worked on campaigns, served in Republican administrations at the federal and state levels and had the privilege of working with leaders from both political parties who cared deeply about Georgia’s future.

Those experiences have reinforced an important lesson: Winning an election and governing successfully are two very different things. Resist the temptation to reward confrontation Eric Tanenblatt is global chair of public policy and regulation at Dentons. (Courtesy) Campaigns are inherently competitive. Candidates draw distinctions, debate policies and make their case to voters. That’s how democracy works. But once an election is over, the responsibility changes. Those elected to office are entrusted with representing all their constituents, not simply those who supported them. And those whose candidates were unsuccessful still have an important role in shaping our state’s future. I was reminded of this distinction in 2002, when Sonny Perdue became the first Republican elected governor of Georgia in more than a century. I had the privilege of participating in his transition and subsequently serving as his chief of staff. It was a historic political change, but we quickly recognized that governing Georgia required more than celebrating an electoral victory. It meant building relationships with legislators, local officials, business leaders and communities across the state, including many who had supported Perdue’s opponent in the election. There were certainly disagreements, sometimes significant ones. But there was also a shared understanding that Georgia’s success was more important than any individual political victory. That spirit has been central to much of Georgia’s progress. Campaigns are inherently competitive. Candidates draw distinctions, debate policies and make their case to voters. That’s how democracy works. But once an election is over, the responsibility changes. Those elected to office are entrusted with representing all their constituents, not simply those who supported them. And those whose candidates were unsuccessful still have an important role in shaping our state’s future. I was reminded of this distinction in 2002, when Sonny Perdue became the first Republican elected governor of Georgia in more than a century. I had the privilege of participating in his transition and subsequently serving as his chief of staff. It was a historic political change, but we quickly recognized that governing Georgia required more than celebrating an electoral victory. It meant building relationships with legislators, local officials, business leaders and communities across the state, including many who had supported Perdue’s opponent in the election. There were certainly disagreements, sometimes significant ones. But there was also a shared understanding that Georgia’s success was more important than any individual political victory. That spirit has been central to much of Georgia’s progress.

Related Story Keisha Lance Bottoms owes rural Georgians little. They need her leadership. November 6, 2026 For decades, our state has benefited from leaders who understood the value of looking beyond party affiliation to pursue common objectives. Governors, mayors, legislators, business executives and civic leaders have worked together to strengthen our economy, improve infrastructure, attract investment and expand opportunity.

Georgia’s rise as a national center of commerce and innovation did not happen by accident. It was built through sustained leadership, long-term planning and a willingness to collaborate across political and geographic boundaries.

Consider the legacy of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games. Bringing the Olympics to Atlanta required an extraordinary partnership among public officials, business leaders and community organizations, many of whom had different political perspectives. Yet they came together around a common vision that helped transform Atlanta’s international standing. Loading... Today, however, our political environment too often rewards confrontation more than cooperation. Political disagreements increasingly become personal, and compromise is sometimes viewed as weakness rather than an essential part of responsible governing.

We should resist that temptation. Working together does not require abandoning our principles or pretending important policy differences do not exist. Republicans and Democrats will continue to disagree about taxes, education, healthcare, public safety and the proper role of government. Those debates are legitimate and should be robust.

But disagreement should not prevent us from identifying areas of common interest. Reaffirm practical, results-oriented leadership Families across Georgia want good schools, safe neighborhoods, affordable housing and opportunities for their children. Business leaders want a competitive economy, a skilled workforce and reliable infrastructure. Communities, whether urban, suburban or rural, want the chance to prosper. These aspirations are not Republican or Democratic. They are Georgian.

As Georgia prepares for a new chapter in state government, we have an opportunity to reaffirm our tradition of practical, results-oriented leadership. Those who won should approach their responsibilities with humility and a willingness to listen. Those who lost should remain engaged and look for opportunities to contribute. And all of us should recognize that the health of our democracy depends not only on how we conduct elections, but also on how we treat one another afterward.

Related Story Winning elections is meaningless until victories translate into lasting change November 6, 2026 Georgia does not stand still while we debate our differences. Other states are competing for the same investments, jobs, talent and opportunities. The challenges of affordability, transportation, energy, education and economic growth will not wait for our political divisions to subside. Over the years, I’ve developed lasting friendships and productive working relationships with people whose political views differ from my own. What made those relationships possible was not agreement on every issue, but mutual respect and a shared commitment to getting things done. That is a lesson worth carrying forward. Some Georgians are celebrating the election results, while others are disappointed. That is an inevitable part of democracy. But the election was never the ultimate objective. Building a stronger, more prosperous Georgia is.