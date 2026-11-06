Opinion Winning elections is meaningless until victories translate into lasting change Citizens do not want the next two years to be consumed by political theater. We need our elected officials to govern. We expect results. Share Keisha Lance Bottoms, who became the nation’s first Black woman to be elected as governor, speaks during her midterm election watch party at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (Arvin Temkar for the AJC)

AJC By Kristal Thompson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 17 minutes ago

“After the morning after, “After the night before, “When all of the fun is over,

“Would you not want me no more?”

That is where Democrats find themselves. Governing is Democrats’ No. 1 job Kristal Thompson is a Georgia voter and a “fed up 92 percenter.” (Courtesy) In Washington, Democrats will soon control both chambers of Congress, but a Republican occupies the White House. In Georgia, Democrats have won the Governor’s Mansion and the House, while Republicans narrowly retain the Senate. Winning elections and governing are two different things. Americans across the country voted for change at scale, and Georgians were no exception. And Democrats, whether in Washington or under Georgia’s Gold Dome, need to understand something. A vote against Republicans is not a vote of confidence in Democrats. That confidence must be earned. Voters want relief from rising costs, affordable healthcare, economic opportunity, stronger public schools and accountability for how our tax dollars are spent. And Georgians need more than a historic first in the Governor’s Mansion and a change in leadership under the Gold Dome. History alone will not pay a family’s bills, keep a rural hospital open or put a teacher in a classroom. In Washington, Democrats will soon control both chambers of Congress, but a Republican occupies the White House. In Georgia, Democrats have won the Governor’s Mansion and the House, while Republicans narrowly retain the Senate. Winning elections and governing are two different things. Americans across the country voted for change at scale, and Georgians were no exception. And Democrats, whether in Washington or under Georgia’s Gold Dome, need to understand something. A vote against Republicans is not a vote of confidence in Democrats. That confidence must be earned. Voters want relief from rising costs, affordable healthcare, economic opportunity, stronger public schools and accountability for how our tax dollars are spent. And Georgians need more than a historic first in the Governor’s Mansion and a change in leadership under the Gold Dome. History alone will not pay a family’s bills, keep a rural hospital open or put a teacher in a classroom.

Related Story Jon Ossoff should stay in the Senate for the next six years November 5, 2026 Likewise, “We the people” do not want the next two years consumed by endless investigations, impeachment proceedings, political score-settling or hearing what Republicans did wrong. Voters already made their judgment. Where wrongdoing has occurred, hold people accountable. Follow the money, audit the contracts and fix what was broken. That is accountability. Political theater is not. We need our elected officials to govern, and we expect results.

No excuses. Negotiate in divided government. In Georgia, we expect full Medicaid expansion, protection for rural hospitals, affordable housing and stronger public schools. Bottoms promised universal pre-K, tax relief for teachers and greater affordability. Georgians also deserve answers about rising Georgia Power bills and the impact of data centers on electricity costs. If economic development benefits corporations while families absorb the costs, who exactly is benefiting? Congressional Democrats must confront inflation and economic stagnation. Telling Americans that inflation is slowing means little when groceries, housing, insurance and healthcare remain unaffordable. Start by addressing tariffs that drive up the prices Americans pay. People need relief they can actually see and feel. Democrats have both chambers of Congress. Use that power to pass legislation that protects Americans. In Georgia, Democrats must use their authority to pursue legislation that protects Georgians. Winning elections is meaningless until those victories are translated into lasting change.

Related Story Guest Column: The First Amendment should protect worshippers the same as protesters Yes, the president has veto authority, the U.S. Senate has procedural obstacles and Georgia’s Legislature remains divided. But those limitations are not excuses. Introduce the legislation. Negotiate. Put your priorities on the record. Document who is willing to govern and who is standing in the way. We do not expect every problem to be solved by the 2028 election cycle. But we do expect meaningful progress. We expect legislation to be introduced, priorities advanced and some form of results. Two years may not be enough to finish the work, but it is enough time to demonstrate that the work is being done.

And understand that we are watching. The measure of these victories is not how many Republicans were defeated; it is how many people are better protected because Democrats won. We celebrate now, but come January the responsibility to govern begins. What Democrats do with that responsibility will define us for generations to come.