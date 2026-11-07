Now Georgia Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms smiles as Minority Leader Rep. Carolyn Hugley (D, Columbus) introduces her before unveiling her ethics and government transparency plan in Atlanta on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms will be leading with a divided government, which must make taking action for Georgians’ pocketbooks the priority.

Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms will be leading with a divided government, which must make taking action for Georgians’ pocketbooks the priority.

Georgia Democrats just had their best night in a generation.

Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor of any state. Sen. Jon Ossoff won a second term. And Democrats swept every constitutional office on the ballot.

Under the Gold Dome, House Democrats picked up at least 12 seats and the majority for the first time since 2004. Senate Democrats picked up four seats and now sit two short of a majority.

None of that happened by accident. It took candidates who ran where the party had written them off, organizers who knocked on doors in the Georgia heat and volunteers who drove neighbors to the polls. Give them their flowers.