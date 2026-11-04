President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025, in Washington. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

The promise was to challenge the swamp. Instead, many voters saw a government that looked increasingly similar to the one it pledged to replace.

The promise was to challenge the swamp. Instead, many voters saw a government that looked increasingly similar to the one it pledged to replace.

By William Loughrey – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By William Loughrey – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The 2026 midterm elections this week turned out to be a referendum on President Donald Trump and his second administration.

The result was a significant setback for Republicans — from Georgia to across the nation. It was a reminder of one of the oldest rules in American politics: Voters punish leaders who abandon the promises that brought them to power.

History offers a fitting parallel. In 1988, future 41st President George H.W. Bush famously pledged, “Read my lips: no new taxes.”

When he agreed to a tax increase a few short years later, he weakened the trust that had helped carry him into office. Republicans paid a political price, and in 1992, Bill Clinton won the presidency.