Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about voting systems, heroic rescues and that Trump post. FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

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Rebuilding Georgia’s election system takes time Re: “Crisis is brewing over how the state will conduct midterm elections,” AJC.

Eliminating QR codes won’t fix Georgia’s election system. If software is compromised, it can misread anything: QR codes, printed text or nothing at all. The problem isn’t the format. It’s the system. We’re solving the wrong problem. We don’t manage air traffic control by legislating the color of radar circles. We make sure the system behind it is secure, tested and reliable — because lives depend on it. Elections should be treated the same way. Instead, we now have a mandate with no plan, no funding and no time to implement it before July. That’s how you create confusion, not confidence.

The next step is straightforward: Push back the July deadline — through a special session or the courts — and do this properly. There is no shame in admitting a law was passed without a workable implementation plan. The shame would be in barreling forward anyway.

Then, address the real issue: building election systems that are secure, independently testable, and worthy of public trust. You can’t legislate trust into software. You have to engineer it. PAUL MILLER, ALPHARETTA Hold on, the calvary is coming The recent rescue of the downed airman in Iran shows the extraordinary lengths that fellow troops will go to when one is in deep trouble. I understand over 100 service personnel participated in the dramatic rescue, which could be made into a movie. In 1968, Hue City, Vietnam, a Marine company was ambushed. Capt. Ron Christmas was called and said: “The cavalry is coming,” which they did. Christmas was awarded the Navy Cross.

In the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, Marine Capt. William Earl Barber’s company was surrounded and outnumbered by Chinese soldiers. Lt. Col. Ray Davis led his Marines behind the Chinese military, rescued Barber’s company, and both received the Medal of Honor. Davis told me, “Nobody griped, it was Marines saving Marines.” Among service personnel, there is an unspoken understanding that when you’re in trouble, “The cavalry is coming.” DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW Christians silent about Trump’s rages The silence from Trump’s self-described “Christian” supporters about his expletive-laced, hate-filled screed posted on Easter morning is deafening. I wonder if these so-called Christians let their children talk like this.