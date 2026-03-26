Opinion Trump wants SAVE Act only to ensure his side wins every future election Republicans want to game a functioning system and take voting rights progress backwards. (Photo Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC | Source: Getty)

By John H. Eaves – AJC Contributor 1 hour ago link copied

The late NFL legendary coach of the Green Bay Packers, Vince Lombardi, once said, “Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.” That philosophy may be appropriate on the gridiron, where the objective is clear and the stakes are confined to sport. But it has no place in the electoral process of a democratic society — yet it is precisely the mindset that has come to define the “win at any cost” approach that President Donald Trump has toward American elections.

As our country approaches the 2026 midterm elections, we are once again witnessing blatant efforts to reshape the rules of participation in ways that threaten the very foundation of our democracy. With the probability of a shift in control of the U.S. House of Representatives to Democrats, Trump and Republican congressional leaders have doubled down on strategies designed not to persuade more voters, but to limit who gets to vote in the first place. One of the most visible tactics by Trump was his push in 2025 for aggressive gerrymandering in Republican-controlled state legislatures like Texas and Florida. This ploy to redraw congressional districts was intended to predetermine electoral outcomes in favor of republicans. RELATED Hanson: SAVE Act and TSA funding are connected. Congress should approve both. But beyond redistricting, a more insidious narrative is taking hold — one that falsely claims widespread noncitizen voting in American elections.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank based in Washington, D.C., reported that there were only 77 instances of noncitizens who successfully cast a ballot from 1999 to 2023, according to an analysis of Heritage data by the Bipartisan Policy Center.

This is not a new story in American history. The tactics may evolve, but the intent remains familiar. During the Jim Crow era, tools such as literacy tests and arbitrary measures like the count the “jelly beans in a jar” test were used to suppress the Black vote under the pretense of ensuring an informed electorate. Today’s efforts, cloaked in the language of election integrity, risk repeating that shameful legacy. Expand, don’t restrict, voter rights I am reminded of my political mentor, the late Congressman John Lewis, D-Atlanta, who dedicated his life to the cause of voting rights. He understood that the right to vote is the cornerstone of citizenship and the primary means by which individuals can shape their government. To place unnecessary obstacles in the path of that right is to undermine the very principles for which he fought. As chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners (2007-17), I worked alongside colleagues from both parties to expand access to the ballot. With bipartisan support, Fulton County was among the first in Georgia to implement three weeks of early voting, Saturday voting and initiatives like “Souls to the Polls,” which empowered communities to participate in the democratic process. These efforts were rooted in a simple belief: Democracy works best when more people, not fewer, are engaged. RELATED How to submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion column to the AJC The SAVE Act represents a stark departure from that principle. It is not about strengthening democracy; it is about controlling its outcome. It reflects a perverted view in which victory is pursued at any cost — even if that cost is the erosion of fundamental rights.