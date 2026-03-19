opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

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Choosing nonviolence is always best As an academic whose area of specialization is peace philosophy, I was particularly delighted by AJC Opinion Editor David Plazas’ March 12 opinion piece (“Andrew Young’s nonviolence message saves communities and relationships”).

Plazas’ assertion that “We don’t have to wait for someone else to do the right thing” cannot be emphasized enough. Too often, we believe we are justified in engaging in violence (be it physical, psychological or institutional) because we feel we have been wronged. Nonviolence calls on us to see the ones who we think wronged us as also being wronged by someone or something along the way. Thus, to be nonviolent means always remembering that, no matter what someone else has done, the power to act in ways that can break (and not perpetuate) ongoing, destructive cycles of counterviolence remains ours. While living in such a way is not always easy, it is an ideal that we can all place before us. As Ambassador Young’s example shows, working toward this ideal can only be to our overall good. SANJAY LAL, STOCKBRIDGE

Efforts to change Iran regime are nothing new