United States military strike on Iran was 47 years in the making

Plumes of smoke from two simultaneous strikes rise over Tehran, Iran on Monday, March 2, 2026. (Mohsen Ganji/AP)

Our decisive action last weekend was not sudden or impulsive. It is the result of accumulated provocations since the Iranian Revolution.

One of its first acts was the seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, where American personnel were held hostage for 444 days. That was not an accident, it was a declaration.

From its founding in 1979, the Islamic Republic of Iran has fomented terror and bloodshed across the globe.

In the decades since, Iran’s rulers and their terror proxies have bombed the U.S. Marine barracks in Lebanon (killing 241 American service members), carried out deadly attacks across the region, provided the weapons and training that killed U.S. soldiers in Iraq, and entrenched themselves as the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.

Over the past five decades, no regime has been responsible for more instability, terror and death.

Iran has systematically sought to destabilize the Middle East and disrupt global trade, all while relentlessly pursuing nuclear capabilities and expanding its ballistic missile program.

From the Persian Gulf to the Mediterranean, Tehran has armed proxy forces, threatened Israel, intimidated its Arab neighbors and projected terror far beyond its borders.