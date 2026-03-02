opinion

United States military strike on Iran was 47 years in the making

Our decisive action last weekend was not sudden or impulsive. It is the result of accumulated provocations since the Iranian Revolution.
Plumes of smoke from two simultaneous strikes rise over Tehran, Iran on Monday, March 2, 2026. (Mohsen Ganji/AP)
By Mack W. Parnell – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

From its founding in 1979, the Islamic Republic of Iran has fomented terror and bloodshed across the globe.

One of its first acts was the seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, where American personnel were held hostage for 444 days. That was not an accident, it was a declaration.

In the decades since, Iran’s rulers and their terror proxies have bombed the U.S. Marine barracks in Lebanon (killing 241 American service members), carried out deadly attacks across the region, provided the weapons and training that killed U.S. soldiers in Iraq, and entrenched themselves as the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.

Over the past five decades, no regime has been responsible for more instability, terror and death.

Iran has systematically sought to destabilize the Middle East and disrupt global trade, all while relentlessly pursuing nuclear capabilities and expanding its ballistic missile program.

From the Persian Gulf to the Mediterranean, Tehran has armed proxy forces, threatened Israel, intimidated its Arab neighbors and projected terror far beyond its borders.

Mack W. Parnell is executive director of the Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition. (Courtesy)
Mack W. Parnell is executive director of the Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition. (Courtesy)

Like other presidential administrations seeking appeasement, the Obama administration agreed to a shortsighted deal that put the Iranian dictators on a path to nuclear capabilities.

It failed to stop the regime’s broader aggression or permanently block its nuclear pathway. Thankfully, President Donald Trump ended that deal in his first term, recognizing that peace cannot rest on illusions. Peace is preserved through strength. Deterrence works only when it is credible.

Under Trump’s leadership, America has strengthened its alliances across the region. Relationships with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Israel and other partners have grown closer, united in resolve against the common threat from Iran.

The recent actions have seen unprecedented coordination and participation from the U.S., Israel, Saudi Arabia and more. When the U.S. takes the lead, the world follows. True peace requires confronting those who undermine it.

Decades of aggression lead to consequences

Our decisive action last weekend was not sudden or impulsive. It is nearly half a century in the making. It is the result of accumulated provocations: embassy walls breached, Marines murdered, soldiers killed by Iranian-backed militias, shipping lanes threatened, governments destabilized and nuclear ambitions pursued without pause.

A regime that chants “Death to America” while arming proxy forces across the Middle East and advancing toward nuclear capability cannot be treated as a normal actor.

Our actions are rooted in our vital national security interests.

Forty-seven years of aggression have consequences.

God bless our troops, and may God bless America.

Mack W. Parnell is executive director of the Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition.

About the Author

Mack W. Parnell

