United States military strike on Iran was 47 years in the making

From its founding in 1979, the Islamic Republic of Iran has fomented terror and bloodshed across the globe.
One of its first acts was the seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, where American personnel were held hostage for 444 days. That was not an accident, it was a declaration.
In the decades since, Iran’s rulers and their terror proxies have bombed the U.S. Marine barracks in Lebanon (killing 241 American service members), carried out deadly attacks across the region, provided the weapons and training that killed U.S. soldiers in Iraq, and entrenched themselves as the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.
Over the past five decades, no regime has been responsible for more instability, terror and death.
Iran has systematically sought to destabilize the Middle East and disrupt global trade, all while relentlessly pursuing nuclear capabilities and expanding its ballistic missile program.
From the Persian Gulf to the Mediterranean, Tehran has armed proxy forces, threatened Israel, intimidated its Arab neighbors and projected terror far beyond its borders.
Decades of aggression lead to consequences
Our decisive action last weekend was not sudden or impulsive. It is nearly half a century in the making. It is the result of accumulated provocations: embassy walls breached, Marines murdered, soldiers killed by Iranian-backed militias, shipping lanes threatened, governments destabilized and nuclear ambitions pursued without pause.
A regime that chants “Death to America” while arming proxy forces across the Middle East and advancing toward nuclear capability cannot be treated as a normal actor.
Our actions are rooted in our vital national security interests.
Forty-seven years of aggression have consequences.
God bless our troops, and may God bless America.
Mack W. Parnell is executive director of the Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition.