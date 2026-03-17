How Trump administration is helping Ga. producers recover from Hurricane Helene

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke L. Rollins visits Georgia on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, to announce federal relief for producers harmed by Hurricane Helene. Here, Rollins addresses the Georgia General Assembly. (Courtesy)

Homes were destroyed. Lives were tragically lost. Georgia’s agriculture producers watched years of work vanish in a matter of hours as crops, land and operations were left in ruin.

As a result, America’s food supply was jeopardized — a matter of national security. In the wake of this hardship, the Trump administration is stepping up to deliver needed relief for our agricultural producers.

The first step toward long-term prosperity is opening up new access to markets that have been sealed off to our high-quality products for too long.

Our negotiator-in-chief, President Donald J. Trump, has been quick to remedy the previous administration’s inaction on this front. He has already struck 18 new trade deals and frameworks for U.S. agriculture in key markets like the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, Mexico and Southeast Asia. These deals — and others that are around the corner — have helped cut the agricultural trade deficit nearly in half and expanded growth for row crops, animal protein and tree nuts grown right here in Georgia.

These positive market signals are moving commodity prices upward, and median net cash farm income is improving. Input costs are still way too high, but the thanks to Trump we are starting to see them moderate compared to previous years. And, in some cases, they are even starting to go down.