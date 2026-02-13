Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about the EPA, ICE and the Braves. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

EPA pollution standards place no value on lives For the past 30 years, the Environmental Protection Agency has used the value of the statistical life of an American in cost-benefit analysis to defend pollution standards that companies would challenge as too costly.

The EPA under the current administration has just changed this value to zero. Zero. This administration does not value your life or the lives of your family and friends at all. At the end of last month, the EPA stopped estimating the value of lives saved when setting limits on ozone and fine particulate matter, which are small enough to enter the bloodstream. Long-term exposure to these air pollutants increases dementia, heart and lung disease, including asthma, and premature death. Past pollution controls preventing these from entering the atmosphere have been estimated to save over 230,000 lives and billions of dollars annually. The new zero value standard is paving the way to make America’s air, water and earth dirty again and Americans sicker. When you vote in November, choose candidates who will place a value on life.

NANCY JO KIRK, KENNESAW

Atlanta in the crosshairs of a future ICE swarm Once a locust swarm has stripped an area of vegetation, the adults fly long distances, moving on to find new locations with abundant growth to ravage, continuing a cycle of the swarm. Is this not an apt metaphor of Trump’s ICE force that has already descended upon Los Angeles, Chicago, Charlotte, New Orleans and Minnesota ... with other destinations in its crosshairs? Given Atlanta’s heavily Democratic voter profile and Black mayor, it’s almost a given that the swarm will encroach on Georgia’s state capital in the coming months. As a registered Republican, I find the callous nonsense and actions of today’s GOP — having devolved into a proud party of chaos, cruelty, manufactured conflict and cultish conspiracies — both alarming and a likely harbinger of events destined for worse. Is this malice really what we voted for?

ALAN FOSTER, ACWORTH Braves fans want to see their team on TV I hope the Braves get a TV deal in place before the season starts. The Braves are not just an Atlanta team but have fans throughout the Southeast. The games should be included on a cable channel, not just on streaming services, which will minimize the number of folks who can watch them. Baseball, unlike football and basketball, is watched mostly by older viewers who may not have access to these devices or want to pay extra for them. I am one of those who have followed the Braves since they moved to Atlanta 60 years ago and love to watch the games.