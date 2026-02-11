The U.S. Constitution specifically says that the states will run and operate elections. The federal government does not operate or run elections in the states.

Now we have an elected president who is sore over his 2020 election loss and thinks he has the powers of a pharaoh. He has threatened to federalize local elections in jurisdictions that voted against him before. President Donald Trump is not pharaoh. Any overt move by the executive to interfere with state elections should be met with articles of impeachment in Congress.

We have an efficient touchscreen voting system in Georgia. It cannot be hacked or subverted. Each voter produces a paper ballot when a vote is cast. These ballots can be scanned and tabulated quickly after the election is concluded.

What MAGA wants is for Georgia to devolve back into a paper ballot system like we had in the 1940s. That system was slow and riddled with errors. It was also prone to fraudulent activity, such as ballot box stuffing.

Any politician who advocates a return to that old system wants a return to the days of corruption and delayed election results. This should be food for thought for Georgia voters.