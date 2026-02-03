Opinion Readers write (AJC 2013)

Calling all citizens to stand up for democracy This is America’s 250th anniversary, a milestone to celebrate. Our republic has survived and thrived with many challenges along the way. Now the guardrails have collapsed. We are confronting the possible loss of our freedoms and our democracy in the throes of a dictator.

Donald Trump has seized control of the Justice Department and Congress. He has repurposed the ICE mission from border control into an internal armed militia. There will be no federal investigation into the death of Renee Good in Minneapolis. Congressional Republicans have neglected their responsibilities, and ceded their power to Trump. Now, all citizens must stand up for our democracy. Participate in rallies, write and call members of Congress. Perhaps we will find some who will put country before ego and greed. This is not “The Apprentice,” where Trump had the last word. SANDIE WEBB, DECATUR

President has put the U.S. in danger

Affordability is the biggest problem, according to many American families. Groceries are expensive and become more expensive with every trip they take to the grocery store. Electricity, water, internet, clothes and housing costs are higher than at any time in recent memory. The administration is taking victory laps over a cut in the price of gasoline, which is a small consolation to those who are struggling paycheck to paycheck. The dollar has decreased in value against other currencies, which hurts trade. A bigger worry I have is the Doomsday Clock, which is closer to midnight than at any time since its inception in 1947. The president has put the U.S. in danger by the way he has treated other nations and world leaders. Is there time to reverse the damage done? DAVE FEDACK, DOUGLASVILLE No motivation for government efficiency