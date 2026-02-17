Georgia taxpayers foot the bill for chasing down debunked election conspiracies

The State Election Board meets at the Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The FBI’s raid on Fulton County isn’t a search for the truth — it is a lifeline for debunked conspiracies.

With the recent FBI raid on the Fulton County Election Offices, why are we still rehashing Georgia’s 2020 election in 2026?

Because a lie doesn’t need to be true to stay alive — it just needs to be repeated.

In Georgia, a familiar cast of election deniers and groups, including the Texas-based for-profit Election Oversight Group LLC led by Kevin Moncla, have discovered that if you never admit you’re wrong, the argument never has to end.

Since 2020, the state of Georgia has given these deniers the benefit of the doubt and investigated each claim and proven them wrong.

But, instead of acknowledging the state’s findings, these groups just move the goalposts and try again.