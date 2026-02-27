Georgia House should follow Senate and pass congressional term limits resolution

Critics often argue that term limits would deprive Congress of experience. But experience is valuable only when it serves the public good.

Critics often argue that term limits would deprive Congress of experience. But experience is valuable only when it serves the public good.

This year, we mark a particularly important milestone: the 75th anniversary of that amendment becoming law.

Feb. 27 marks National Term Limits Day , commemorating the ratification of the 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution — an amendment that finally limited presidents to two terms in office.

That vote sent a powerful message: Georgia understands that when Congress refuses to act in the public interest, the Constitution gives the states both the authority and the responsibility to lead.

Last year, the Georgia state Senate passed a resolution ( SR 23 ) calling for an Article V Convention of States , limited solely to proposing a constitutional amendment that would impose term limits on Congress.

This imbalance has fueled public frustration, eroded trust in Washington, and contributed to a political culture that feels increasingly disconnected from everyday Americans — including Georgians.

While the presidency is capped at two terms, members of Congress face no such limits. Career politicians routinely serve for decades, accumulating power, influence and institutional advantages that distance them from the citizens they are meant to represent.

After President Franklin Roosevelt’s unprecedented four terms (1933 to 1945), Americans from across the political spectrum agreed that the presidency needed term limits. The states led, Congress followed, and the Constitution was strengthened.

The passage of the 22nd Amendment was not an accident, nor was it partisan. It was the result of a bipartisan consensus that concentrated power — held too long by any one individual — poses a threat to democratic self-government.

If the House passes this resolution, Georgia will once again stand among the growing number of states demanding congressional accountability through term limits. Just as importantly, Georgia will reaffirm its role as a national leader — one willing to act not for partisan advantage but for the long-term health of the republic.

Be on the right side of history

Support for congressional term limits is overwhelming and bipartisan. Polling by U.S. Term Limits consistently shows that about 80% of Americans support congressional term limits, including strong majorities of Republicans, Democrats and independents. In Georgia, that support spans rural and urban communities alike — from small towns in the mountains and farmland communities in the south to suburbs and city neighborhoods across the state. Few issues unite Georgians more clearly.

Critics often argue term limits would deprive Congress of experience. But experience is valuable only when it serves the public good. What Americans increasingly see instead is entrenchment — lawmakers more focused on seniority, fundraising and reelection than on solving real problems. Term limits would restore the idea of citizen-legislators: individuals who come to Washington to serve, not to stay.

Others worry that an Article V Convention is risky. But the Georgia resolution, like those passed in other states, is narrowly crafted. It calls for a convention limited to one subject and one subject only: congressional term limits. Delegates would be bound by that limitation, and any proposed amendment would still require ratification by 38 states. In other words, the process is careful, constitutional and intentionally difficult — exactly as the Founders designed it.

The same constitutional mechanism that helped deliver presidential term limits can now be used to complete that work.