Opinion Georgia’s investments in infrastructure will keep Peach State moving forward Keeping up on highway and waterway needs will keep the state’s reputation as No. 1 for business. The Port of Savannah was the fastest-growing port in the East Coast and Gulf Coast during 2024. (Courtesy of Georgia Ports Authority)

The digital age makes our lives move faster than ever before — often at the click of a button or tap of a screen. Whether it’s same-day deliveries and the speed at which medicine or critical supplies arrive or how quickly we can get across town to see our family or friends after work, we rarely think about what it takes to make all this possible.

But every one of them depends on a strong, reliable and efficient transportation network, and that's exactly what we've built — but must keep improving — here in Georgia. Our economy and infrastructure are inextricably linked. When our roads, rail, ports and logistics work well, commutes are shorter and more predictable, allowing families to spend more time at home rather than in traffic. RELATED Opinion: Georgia income tax will be eliminated. It's not a question of if, but when. Consider impact of ports of Savannah and Brunswick Workers can access more job opportunities, and communities — and, by extension, commerce — are more connected and accessible. Stephen Lawson is a communications professional and principal at Dentons. (Courtesy) Workers can access more job opportunities, and communities — and, by extension, commerce — are more connected and accessible. And our economy is more diversified, cohesive and more vibrant. For well over a decade, Georgia has prioritized that work. As a result, our state has been named the No. 1 state to do business for 12 years running, in large part because we built and maintained a transportation system that supports growth rather than slows it down. And the results speak for themselves. Last year alone, the Georgia Department of Economic Development announced 423 new facility expansions and projects, representing $26.3 billion in investment and more than 23,000 new jobs across our state. Within that, transportation and logistics support one in nine jobs in our state, and the industry's economic impact has doubled from $54 billion in 2010 to $107 billion in 2023.

Our ports have been a key reason why. The Port of Savannah is now the third-busiest port in the United States and the nation’s largest exporter of agricultural products. The Port of Brunswick has become our country’s No. 1 handler of autos and heavy equipment.

Together, Savannah and Brunswick account for over 88% of Georgia’s import and export tonnage — connecting our growers, manufacturers and retailers to markets across the world. These trends point to a healthy, growing economy, but they require thoughtful, long-term solutions and investments that both meet the moment and plan for this continued growth. While this success is something we can all be proud of, it comes with both challenges and opportunities. RELATED Opinion: In Midtown, Atlanta reached new heights, but green building has room to grow Traffic congestion is an expensive problem for the state Ga. 155 at Interstate 75 has grown into one of Henry County's traffic congestion hotspots. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) More companies are investing here, more families are moving here, and more goods are flowing through our state. Over the next 25 years, freight traffic in Georgia is projected to increase substantially, including a near-doubling of annual truck trips and major growth in freight rail shipments. And it’s not just freight traffic. Texas A&M’s Transportation Institute recently published its 2025 Urban Mobility Report, which ranked Atlanta ninth among the top 101 urban areas nationwide for commuter delays last year. They found that in total, Atlanta area commuters wasted 87 hours last year alone sitting in traffic.

That congestion has an economic impact, costing Georgia billions of dollars per year, and everyone bears that cost, most notably through higher prices for goods and services. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, every hour of delay saved equates to a travel time cost savings between $19 per hour for personal travel and $36 per hour for business travel. Infrastructure investments aren’t just about supporting industries; they also help to save commuters and businesses money and support overall quality of life. As so many across our state and country grapple with the rising cost of living, investments in infrastructure — which touch virtually every industry across our state — can actually help lower costs. Kemp’s priorities will ease transportation woes Gov. Brian Kemp, between Speaker Jon Burns and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, waves after his final State of the State speech in the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) The good news is that Georgia has already shown what strategic investment can accomplish. Gov. Brian Kemp and leaders in the General Assembly made a historic $1.5 billion investment in transportation last year, including roughly $500 million dedicated to freight-focused infrastructure improvements. In January, the governor doubled down on that approach by announcing a historic additional $2.3 billion in one-time transportation funds — including $1.8 billion for express lanes in congestion-prone Henry County, $200 million for 316 between Atlanta and Athens, $250 million for Local Maintenance Improvement Grants and $100 for rural bridges.