Opinion Democrats must unify as an opposition party. Establish a 'shadow cabinet.' The Democratic Party, with its often conflicting voices, lacks the discipline of, say, a British opposition party. That could change.

Because attention is now the currency of politics, it is time for a Democratic “shadow cabinet.” Imagine a time soon when every new act of the Trump presidency breaking in the news media is met with razor-sharp comment from telegenic, respected, informed and quick-witted representatives of the Democratic Party.

Imagine that the comments from these point persons come quickly and loudly, all coordinated by a war room and sent strategically through broadcast, social media, targeted email and texts. Imagine that the shadow cabinet draws the White House into a battle of ideas. Gradually, the shadow cabinet secretaries become go-to media favorites. Recent election results show the public wants an alternative The "persuadables" realize that Trump is making the lives of our fellow citizens more precarious. Rick Doner is Goodrich C. White Professor of Political Science (Emeritus) and Adjunct Professor in the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University. The "persuadables" realize that Trump is making the lives of our fellow citizens more precarious.

For all his talk about "making America great again" his tax cuts for the wealthy will add trillions to federal deficit to be paid by our kids and grandkids even as he shrinks health care for older people and food stamps for poorest Americans. Morever, for all the talk of "making America healthy again," he is starving our biomedical institutions, getting rid of the scientists who've saved lives, and is attempting to make Obamacare too expensive for the over 20 million citizens using it. All but the hardest-core voters start doubting MAGA world. Isn't this where Democrats want to be?

That is the goal of Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin’s decision to establish a “people’s cabinet” composed of Democratic point persons responsible for calling out Trump and the Republican Party and telling the public how their party would run things when returned to power. And while Martin’s decision took way too long, coming a good year after an initial proposal by North Carolina Democratic Rep. Wiley Nickel, it is more timely than ever. Recent election results highlighted broad dissatisfaction with the Trump administration with regard to management of the economy, health care and affordability more broadly. Large swathes of our society feel less, not more secure. But beyond economic well-being, there is a range of actions, including expanding tax cuts for the wealthy, on which the administration has assaulted the American people, both figuratively and literally. The challenge is for Democrats to highlight these assaults and to show where they can do better. A shadow cabinet is a necessary part of such a response

Such a disciplined and visible opposition needs to be adapted to American conditions. A shadow cabinet is typically seen as a feature of a parliamentary system in which a senior group of opposition party spokespeople shadow and call out government misdeeds, while demonstrating how they would do better. Our presidential system means that the opposition party typically lacks a clear leader; and the Democratic Party, with its often conflicting voices, lacks the discipline of, say, a British opposition party. Yet an American shadow cabinet is both feasible and necessary. Despite internal differences, there are many issues on which Democrats can agree. These include things like corruption, health care coverage, scientific research and integrity, the rule of law, early childhood education, financial transparency, rejecting the emphasis on fossil fuels and its effect on kids' health, consumer protection, and respect for Congressional authority. And if there's any time when disciplined Democratic responses are needed, it's now.