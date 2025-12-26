Opinion Norfolk Southern merger makes sense for Georgia’s freight rail network needs Georgians want transportation solutions that work: safety, less congestion and a competitive economy. The sun sets over the train during Tracks of Hope, an event hosted by Norfolk Southern in support of Hope Atlanta, in Forest Park, on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. Norfolk Southern opened its executive vintage business train, typically reserved for company leadership and dignitaries, to the public in support of Hope Atlanta. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

By Rep. Rick Jasperse – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 5 hours ago link copied

Georgia is growing fast. Families and businesses continue to move and expand here, and our transportation infrastructure is more important than ever to maintain our economic strength. Whether we’re talking about congestion on I-75, bottlenecks at our ports or the increasing demand for on-time deliveries, one reality is clear: Georgia’s future competitiveness depends on building a freight network that is resilient, modern and safe.

That’s why the proposed merger between Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific deserves thoughtful consideration. While mergers of this scale always generate debate, I believe this deal presents an important opportunity for Georgia and the southeast to strengthen their transportation backbone for the future. RELATED Opinion: Georgia is driving toward safer roads by investing in self-driving trucks Merger creates more seamless east-west connection Over the last decade, Georgia has made strategic investments in freight mobility. Rep. Rick Jasperse, R-Jasper, represents District 11 in the Georgia House of Representatives. (Georgia General Assembly) Over the last decade, Georgia has made strategic investments in freight mobility. We have expanded the Port of Savannah into one of the nation’s fastest-growing container gateways. We have invested in two inland ports that use rail to reduce truck traffic on our roads. We have laid the groundwork for improved truck routing through Georgia’s Statewide Freight & Logistics Plan and strategic, regional truck-route networks. Our rail system, which quietly carries a massive share of the goods that move through our state, also must keep pace. Norfolk Southern has long been a core part of Georgia’s freight ecosystem, connecting our manufacturers, distribution centers and agricultural producers to markets around the country. Union Pacific brings a vast western network and a long history of connecting America’s communities and industries across thousands of freight corridor miles. We have expanded the Port of Savannah into one of the nation’s fastest-growing container gateways. We have invested in two inland ports that use rail to reduce truck traffic on our roads. We have laid the groundwork for improved truck routing through Georgia’s Statewide Freight & Logistics Plan and strategic, regional truck-route networks. Our rail system, which quietly carries a massive share of the goods that move through our state, also must keep pace. Norfolk Southern has long been a core part of Georgia’s freight ecosystem, connecting our manufacturers, distribution centers and agricultural producers to markets around the country. Union Pacific brings a vast western network and a long history of connecting America’s communities and industries across thousands of freight corridor miles. Merging these networks would not eliminate competition in the Southeast; instead, it would create a more seamless east-west connection across the country, one that benefits shippers, ports, consumers and our nation.

The benefits of a rail merger may sound technical or removed from everyday concerns, but the potential impact shows up in very real ways including the price of groceries, the reliability of supply chains and the ability of Georgia companies, large and small, to compete in the national and global marketplace.

Peach State must stay competitive Rail systems remain one of the safest ways to transport goods, especially hazardous materials, and stronger rail systems make for safer communities. Both Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific invest heavily in training local firefighters and first responders, and programs like the national Security and Emergency Response Training Center rail safety courses elevate community preparedness. A combined network with coordinated safety protocols and technology does not just improve efficiency; it reduces response times, enhances communication among emergency response agencies and helps prevent accidents before they occur. This merger will support the sectors that drive Georgia’s growth: logistics, manufacturing, agriculture and e-commerce. More rail options mean less pressure on highways, less congestion for commuters and stronger alternatives for freight carriers. Companies choosing where to expand or build new facilities increasingly look for reliable, modern freight rail access. The combined NS and UP system will give Georgia an edge in attracting the next generation of employers. We can all agree that major transportation decisions require thorough vetting. The Surface Transportation Board, which evaluates mergers like this one, was created for that reason. Its job is to ensure that a consolidation strengthens competition, safety and service. That process is underway, and should be guided by facts, transparency and a clear understanding of what Georgia needs to stay competitive. Georgia has never been afraid of thinking big What I hear from industry partners, local governments, and economic development leaders is consistent: Strengthening our freight rail network is no longer optional. It is essential infrastructure, as important as widening a highway or modernizing our airports. As chairman of the House Transportation Committee, I spend a great deal of time studying how Georgia can prepare for the next 20 years of growth. Every data point, conversation and site visit reinforces that investment and modernization are the path forward.