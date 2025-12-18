opinion

Mike Luckovich: Turned all the way up

By
45 minutes ago
RELATED
Check out more cartoons from Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

Fani Willis testifies

Fulton County DA Fani Willis gave Trumpian performance and took on Republicans

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Raising suspicion

OPINION

Trump’s rules threaten history at Georgia’s MLK Jr. and Ocmulgee national sites

Keep Reading

PSC must consider families, climate legacy before approving Ga. Power proposal

Readers write

Accountability for Public Service Commission is key to keeping the lights on

Featured

Tase, chase, restrain. How people died in Georgia police custody.

Drugs, Tasers, restraint: Dozens die in Georgia police custody

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

5 takeaways from Fani Willis’ state Senate testimony

Georgia loses 190,000 enrollees in first steps of 2026 ACA enrollment