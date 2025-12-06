Opinion Marjorie Taylor Greene should stand proud. Political fame comes with a cost. MTG knows how to build a following, raise money and make a name for herself. That’s hard work. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) departs her office in the Rayburn House Office Building on Nov. 17, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Over the weekend, Greene received an increase in personal threats. President Donald Trump recently posted to Truth Social that he was withdrawing support for the congresswoman, and also called her a traitor. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

I first met U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, during the primary season for Georgia’s 2020 6th Congressional District race. She knocked on my door in suburban North Fulton as a candidate for Congress. While she eventually switched to run successfully for Congress in the 14th District — and Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Atlanta, defeated former Republican Rep. Karen Handel in the 6th District’s general election — I remember that Greene was sweet and energetic.

She talked about her children attending King’s Ridge Christian School and the beauty of Alpharetta. She owned a local gym and spoke about her family’s construction company. Greene worked for my support. She did not care that I was an elected official. She was doing the little things that underfunded candidates do. She was process oriented. I respected that. In December 2019, I had Greene on my podcast, The Ben Burnett show, when she was still vying for the 6th District GOP nomination. We talked about kitchen table issues, North Fulton, why President Donald Trump resonated with her, why Republicans wanted Doug Collins to take the vacancy created by Sen. Johnny Isakson’s retirement.

Greene was as grounded as any guest I have ever had. So grounded that about a year later, The New York Times reporter Robert Draper emailed me, asking for a meeting. Rarely did the press bother to reach out to people like me, let alone a vague email from The New York Times. I had no idea what Draper wanted, but I also did not want to be a cautionary tale. So, I called him. Thankfully, The New York Times was not interested in me. They were interested in Marjorie Taylor Greene, and what I thought about her newfound fame.

MTG stood out as a member of Congress Greene made the decision to switch congressional races into Northwest Georgia and she won. Ben Burnett (Courtesy) Greene made the decision to switch congressional races into Northwest Georgia and she won. That's because "MTG" has the unique ability to carve out a following. She is one of the legends of the game with respect to small-dollar fundraising. Greene was one of the great minority party members of Congress when the GOP was out of power. Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy utilized her abilities extremely well. Greene was an ally of McCarthy when he was recalled. She stood by him, loyally. You do not see that often in politics. Greene did not always agree with the direction of McCarthy, but she became a trusted Republican. Even if media pundits still treated her like a pariah, Greene created a much more important role in Congress. Political success is a shared sacrifice; it is not always a shared gain. In a game of binary results, decisions get made. People can take that personally; Greene did. President Trump made the strategic decision to support Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in the 2026 Georgia governor's race. If Greene felt slighted by the decision, I understand. Jones does not have the national name recognition of MTG. But the lieutenant governor is no less a leader. Jones has governed the Georgia Senate far more successfully than the U.S. House Republicans caucus has governed. Being a target of Trump is no picnic U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (second from right) and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. (right) react during a news conference on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)