Opinion Bipartisan consensus: Child sex abuse is wrong. Now, release Epstein files. It does not matter if you are a Republican or a Democrat. The sexual abuse of a child is wrong and cannot be ignored or excused. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-., is joined on Capitol Hill by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (right), and survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse Sept. 3, 2025, calling for release of the Epstein files. (Rod Lamkey Jr./AP)

By Jack Bernard – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago link copied

“It’s sitting on my desk right now to review. That’s been a directive by President Trump. I’m reviewing that.” — U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi Bondi stated the above in a Fox News interview in February in reference to a list of sexual predator “clients” Jeffrey Epstein allegedly had. Amazingly, she later reversed her remarks. It has been nine months, and no list has been released.

Epstein was a wealthy New York financier who was a convicted sex offender accused of trafficking girls as young as 14. He died in prison in 2019. The official cause was suicide. The Epstein revelations are having one positive effect. There is finally one thing that people on the left and right can agree on — acts of child sex abuse are horrible. Perpetrators should and must be caught and punished. We have conservative Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., appearing before the press along with liberal Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., asking that all Epstein files be released. RELATED Opinion: DEI is not dead, but it's crippled Society has failed to adequately address this crime People do not like to discuss child sex abuse, for obvious reason. Child abuse is unacceptable in any form, but the sexual abuse of a child is its worst form. No one would ever want to admit it happened to them. The Epstein survivors are to be commended for coming forth at the recent news conference. Jack Bernard, a retired business executive and former chair of the Jasper County Commission and Republican Party, was the first director of health planning for Georgia. (Courtesy photo) People do not like to discuss child sex abuse, for obvious reason. Child abuse is unacceptable in any form, but the sexual abuse of a child is its worst form. No one would ever want to admit it happened to them. The Epstein survivors are to be commended for coming forth at the recent news conference.

People who commit child sex abuse suffer from a psychiatric disorder relating to intense sexual thoughts involving children (pedophilia, for example, involves feelings toward prepubescent children). People with this disorder should seek psychiatric help, but having these thoughts is not illegal. Child sex abuse becomes a legal versus moral/medical issue when these fantasies are acted on by adult perpetrators targeting our kids. Then it becomes sexual abuse of a child, and perpetrators must be identified, caught and punished — whether rich or poor. Child sex abuse is nothing new. I have always found it to be odd that we as a society have not adequately addressed this form of child abuse. Over the past few decades, there have been numerous scandals regarding pedophiles, including physicians. People who commit child sex abuse suffer from a psychiatric disorder relating to intense sexual thoughts involving children (pedophilia, for example, involves feelings toward prepubescent children). People with this disorder should seek psychiatric help, but having these thoughts is not illegal. Child sex abuse becomes a legal versus moral/medical issue when these fantasies are acted on by adult perpetrators targeting our kids. Then it becomes sexual abuse of a child, and perpetrators must be identified, caught and punished — whether rich or poor. Child sex abuse is nothing new. I have always found it to be odd that we as a society have not adequately addressed this form of child abuse. Over the past few decades, there have been numerous scandals regarding pedophiles, including physicians.