Opinion For Georgia to move forward, we need strong nonprofits. Here’s how to help. Leaders at Atlanta Community Food Bank and Goodwill of North Georgia share examples of collaboration and service to clients. Adrien Stegell (center) gets a name tag after signing in as a recruit for Goodwill of North Georgia’s inaugural Clean Tech training program at the Goodwill Career Center in Decatur in January 2024. (Ben Gray for the AJC 2024)

By Keith Parker and Kyle Waide – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 43 minutes ago link copied

The holiday season is a time when families gather and look ahead. We want to explain why supporting your local charities during the holiday season and beyond matters. Metro Atlanta’s promise of opportunity is not shared by all. Many families feel this gap every day as living costs rise and wages fail to keep pace.

RELATED Opinion: Middle class housing crisis worsens and requires urgent action and attention A recent report from Harvard University ranked the Atlanta metro area last among major U.S. regions for upward mobility, meaning children born into poverty here rarely move into higher income brackets. Additionally, more research has found that the bottom 20% of households in our city average about $11,000 a year, while the top 20% average more than $324,000. For every $1 of wealth held by the average Black family in Atlanta, the average white family has $46, according to the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta. Wildly, a comfortable lifestyle in our city now requires an annual income of well over $100,000. And on top of that, a Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta study warns that the shortage of affordable child care forces parents to cut hours or leave work entirely. Families in the lowest income bracket spend about a third of their income on child care alone. These realities make it clear that too many Georgians are being left behind.

Families can eat and job seekers can get training These pressures leave many of our neighbors hungry. Keith Parker, president and CEO of Goodwill of North Georgia (Courtesy) These pressures leave many of our neighbors hungry.

One in 8 people in North Georgia face food insecurity. The Atlanta Community Food Bank is serving 70% more people than three years ago, and many households earn too much to qualify for federal benefits. At Goodwill of North Georgia, thousands of job seekers enroll in our workforce development programs each year because they want to work but lack transportation, affordable child care or the credentials needed. Both organizations see daily how quickly a single setback can destabilize a family. This is where nonprofits make a difference. Our sector provides ladders of opportunity that market forces and government safety nets often leave out. Through Goodwill’s programs, participants earn certifications, connect with employers and find work that brings them and their families from minimum wage to comfortable pay and broader growth opportunities. One in 8 people in North Georgia face food insecurity. The Atlanta Community Food Bank is serving 70% more people than three years ago, and many households earn too much to qualify for federal benefits. At Goodwill of North Georgia, thousands of job seekers enroll in our workforce development programs each year because they want to work but lack transportation, affordable child care or the credentials needed. Both organizations see daily how quickly a single setback can destabilize a family. This is where nonprofits make a difference. Our sector provides ladders of opportunity that market forces and government safety nets often leave out. Through Goodwill’s programs, participants earn certifications, connect with employers and find work that brings them and their families from minimum wage to comfortable pay and broader growth opportunities. The food bank and its partners provide reliable access to nutritious food so families can stabilize their budgets and focus on their goals. When nonprofits collaborate, we can link clients to education, job training, housing and health care so they don’t have to choose between a meal and a job interview. This coordination is what helps turn immediate relief into long-term stability. Donors across the community power the work of nonprofits Your generosity powers this work. Every dollar and every volunteer hour become food on a table or tools in a classroom. Your generosity powers this work. Every dollar and every volunteer hour become food on a table or tools in a classroom. RELATED Mayor Andre Dickens: Atlanta has a moral imperative to fix city’s inequality Kyle Waide, Atlanta Community Food Bank president & CEO. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025) During the recent government shutdown, the food bank organized emergency distributions for workers who missed paychecks. At Goodwill, we kept training programs running, even when reimbursements were halted, because families depend on them. Your support ensures these services never pause when people need them most. Hunger and hardship are not abstract or far away. They exist in every community. Working families often do not qualify for federal assistance, yet still need help. Affordable child care, reliable transportation and job training are just as essential to ending hunger as food donations. When you hear that Atlanta is a top city for careers, remember that not everyone shares in that prosperity. Change requires intention, investment and community commitment. During the recent government shutdown, the food bank organized emergency distributions for workers who missed paychecks. At Goodwill, we kept training programs running, even when reimbursements were halted, because families depend on them. Your support ensures these services never pause when people need them most. Hunger and hardship are not abstract or far away. They exist in every community. Working families often do not qualify for federal assistance, yet still need help. Affordable child care, reliable transportation and job training are just as essential to ending hunger as food donations. When you hear that Atlanta is a top city for careers, remember that not everyone shares in that prosperity. Change requires intention, investment and community commitment.

You can help close these gaps. Donate to the charity of your choice during the holiday season and throughout the year. Teresa Acosta (left) food pantry coordinator for the Latin American Association, works with volunteers Nick Nele (center) and Ellen Levitt on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, to move boxes after receiving donations from the Atlanta Community Food Bank and Bank of America. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) RELATED Opinion: Gwinnett County should stop ceding dollars and local control over housing Volunteer your time with a local nonprofit by sorting food, mentoring job seekers or tutoring students. Advocate for policies that expand affordable child care, invest in training programs, and address housing and transportation. Hire through career centers, like those operated by Goodwill of North Georgia, that connect employers with skilled workers. Support living‑wage jobs and benefits that help parents stay employed. Every action, no matter the size, ripples outward.