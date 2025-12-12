Opinion Atlanta Housing builds on legacy of innovation and empowering residents Atlanta’s challenge is to continue treating housing as essential infrastructure and a shared civic responsibility. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (center) along with Atlanta Housing President and CEO Terri M. Lee (right of Dickens), participated in the groundbreaking of the mixed-homes redevelopment of Bowen Homes phase 1 on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

A proving ground for housing innovation, Atlanta has long been a pioneer in the affordable housing space. For generations, the city has set national precedents, blending policy, partnership and purpose to expand housing access for underserved populations.

Today, that legacy continues as Atlanta redefines affordable housing as a foundation for stability, mobility and shared opportunity. RELATED Middle class housing crisis worsens and requires urgent action and attention Nearly a century ago, Atlanta Housing and affordable housing became intertwined when our city built the nation’s first public housing. That moment launched a tradition of leadership that continues to shape how cities across the country approach housing and community development. In 1934 and 1935, the construction of Techwood Homes and University Homes marked the beginning of federally funded public housing in the United States. These developments, followed by the creation of the Atlanta Housing Authority in 1938, established Atlanta as the birthplace of public housing and a model for national policy. By 1955, Atlanta Housing had expanded its mission through the Urban Renewal Program, which cleared deteriorated areas and repurposed them for new schools, parks, infrastructure and housing. Even then, the agency’s focus extended beyond buildings to the broader systems that strengthen communities.

Across our portfolio, 21 developments are currently under construction, representing more than $163 million in Atlanta Housing commitments and a total construction budget exceeding $1 billion. Between now and June 30, 2026, we expect to close on an additional 16 developments, investing another $50.3 million to support nearly $320 million in total construction activity. Among these transformative efforts are the historic Bowen Homes community on the Westside and the former Civic Center property downtown, each symbolizing a different dimension of the city’s future. The Bowen Homes redevelopment will revitalize roughly 74 acres in northwest Atlanta into a mixed-use, mixed-income community with nearly 2,000 new homes. Of those, approximately 875 will be affordable and workforce homes, alongside about 1,125 market-rate homes for rent and sale. The first phase, now under construction, includes 151 rental units, half of which are affordable. Bowen will bring together housing, education, parks and retail to restore a thriving neighborhood that reconnects residents to opportunity and community pride. The Civic Center redevelopment will reactivate 14.6 of the site’s 18 acres to create about 1,500 residential units, a dynamic mixed-use community that blends affordability and market-rate housing in the heart of the city.

RELATED Fulton County doesn’t need a new jail. Here’s why that’s a bad investment. Roughly 38% of these homes will be income-restricted, while the remainder will serve market-rate households. The first phase, now under construction, includes 148 affordable units. Once complete, Civic Center will pair new housing with public space, retail, and cultural amenities, restoring a key piece of Atlanta’s urban fabric. Resident Renaissance is a ‘platform for holistic empowerment’ Mayor Andre Dickens (center), Atlanta Housing President and CEO Terri M. Lee (right of Dickens) and other city housing leaders break ground on the Civic Center redevelopment in Atlanta on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) Earlier this year, I declared 2025 the start of Atlanta Housing’s Resident Renaissance, a people-first strategy that builds on the principles established by HOPE VI and Choice Neighborhoods. Resident Renaissance positions housing as a platform for holistic empowerment. For families, it creates pathways to housing stability and homeownership through resource access. For seniors, it provides supportive services that allow them to age in place with dignity.