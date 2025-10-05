Atlanta public housing approach sought to uplift residents living in poverty

Editor’s note: This guest opinion column is adapted from an excerpt of the 2025 book “The Projects: A New History of Public Housing” with the author’s permission.
In 1996, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development launched the Moving to Work demonstration program with the objectives to “give incentives to families with children where the head of household is working, is seeking work, or is preparing for work … and increase housing choices for low-income families.”
Among the first Moving to Work authorities was one of the largest in the South, that of Atlanta. When the onetime corporate finance attorney, Renee Glover, took the helm of the Atlanta Housing Authority in 1994, that agency owned and managed 14,000 apartments in 43 properties. Its total of 50,000 tenants — 98% of them African American — meant that the percentage of Atlanta’s overall population living in projects was the highest in the U.S.
During Glover’s nearly 20-year tenure, that would change drastically. Over the course of those two decades, Glover did more than direct the demolition of notorious projects such as Techwood Homes — which Glover unsparingly described as “toxic.” With the exception of a handful of apartment complexes for the elderly, the Housing Authority tore down not just a few but all of its “legacy” projects.
How AHA helped former public housing residents
Some residents relocated to new, mixed-income developments erected on the sites of 13 former projects, whose 7,000-plus rental units included 3,600 set aside for former public housing tenants. That meant, of course, that the vast majority of former public housing tenants were “vouchered out”: provided with a housing choice voucher to pay for the rent in a privately owned apartment.