Atlanta public housing approach sought to uplift residents living in poverty

But there was more to what Glover branded as the “Atlanta Way.” It included unusual conditions made possible by Moving to Work. To qualify for — and retain — the rental subsidy, the former project tenants had to do just what the program’s name said: They faced a work requirement.

The requirement, however, was not imposed in a vacuum. It included, as well, what might be called a social work element. Under Glover, the Housing Authority would retain an outside counseling firm to work with individual former project tenants, in what can only be described as an effort to change their hopes, their habits and, ultimately, their lives, as I found when I visited.

The troops in the effort were employees of the Integral Youth and Family Project. Its president, Hope Boldon, told me that many of the households with which it dealt had not only not been employed but may have never paid bills for themselves.

Utilities came with public housing, food stamps helped with groceries and everything else was paid for in cash. Boldon’s troops are virtually all young African Americans in their 20s and early 30s. Some have made the journey out of public housing themselves.

