Opinion As Gary Stokan leaves Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, celebrate his great impact College sports may be evolving every day, but relationships still win, as this CEO shows. Gary P. Stokan, CEO and president of the Peach Bowl, poses with a Peach Bowl football bearing his name at his Atlanta home on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. Stokan has positioned the Peach Bowl as one of the nation’s top bowl game organizations, and he is set to retire after his final Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

By Percy D. Vaughn – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 4 hours ago link copied

In today’s college sports landscape — especially within college football — the environment has evolved far beyond the game itself, becoming a fast-moving, highly sophisticated business ecosystem undergoing seismic transformation. Each year brings new opportunities for student-athletes, expanded media partnerships, and shifts in conference strategy, creating a rapidly changing landscape.

Amid this momentum, it can seem as if the focus on constant growth and innovation takes priority over the personal connections that have long been at the heart of college athletics. RELATED As retirement beckons, Gary Stokan has made massive impact on sports in Atlanta Anyone who believes that has clearly never met Gary Stokan. As the longtime CEO and president of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Gary is living proof that relationships remain the greatest competitive advantage in college athletics. As he prepares to retire after nearly three decades leading one of the nation’s premier bowl organizations, his legacy serves as a reminder that despite all the change, the heart of this industry is — and always will be — the people. Nick Saban understood Stokan’s talent Gary understood something that far too many people overlook: trust cannot be bought. It is built, and in an era where everything feels purely transactional, Gary’s approach was anything but that. Percy D. Vaughn is Kia America’s VP of Southern Region Operations. (Courtesy) Gary understood something that far too many people overlook: trust cannot be bought. It is built, and in an era where everything feels purely transactional, Gary’s approach was anything but that.

Since taking over in 1998, he has led with gratitude, invested in people and valued partnerships not for what it would do to benefit the Bowl, but for what the organizations could accomplish together. Legendary college football coach Nick Saban summed up Gary's impact wonderfully, explaining that "Gary has always understood the power of relationships in college football … In 2008, he gave Alabama a national stage with the first Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. That moment helped shape our program and speaks to the lasting impact Gary's vision has had on the sport."

While a plethora of accolades and national recognition have been placed on both Gary and Peach Bowl, Inc., the results truly speak for themselves.

While a plethora of accolades and national recognition have been placed on both Gary and Peach Bowl, Inc., the results truly speak for themselves. RELATED Opinion: Courage to change: How UPS transformed to lead the future of global commerce Bowl became more than just a game Gary P. Stokan points to a collection of football helmets from teams that have participated in all the Peach Bowls under his leadership, at his Atlanta home on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC) Gary’s leadership has produced some of the strongest and longest-running partnerships in the history of college football. This includes the nearly 30-year relationship with Chick-fil-A, the longest running bowl sponsorship in college football, thanks to the relationships he built and maintained with Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy and later, Dan Cathy. It is further evidenced by the Aflac Kickoff Game partnership, which was developed alongside Aflac President Virgil Miller. These weren’t deals created in a conference room. They were curated through years of trust, shared purpose and Gary’s commitment to doing things the right way. Through it all, Gary has elevated the Bowl to become much more than just a game. Under Gary’s leadership, Peach Bowl, Inc. has become college football’s most charitable bowl game, donating more than $70 million to causes across the country and making a substantial impact on local organizations like the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.