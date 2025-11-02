Opinion Readers write

Georgia has money to feed hungry children Georgia WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) is failing suffering families, according to the AJC, Oct. 12, article, “SNAP revise complicates hunger fight in Georgia.” Georgia’s rural Hancock County has a child food insecurity rating of 47%, the highest in the nation!

WIC serves 220,000 women and children in Georgia, providing nutritious foods to children, serving pregnant and postpartum women, offering nutritional counseling to families, and providing mothers with breastfeeding support. Now, with federal funds on hold, other states are stepping in and authorizing bridge funding to cover the lack of federal money, which is WIC’s primary source of funding. The Georgia State Accounting Office reported that we have $14.6 billion in the bank. Thus, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has a plan to eliminate Georgia’s state income tax. Can our state at least use some of this surplus money as bridge funding for hungry children? Or do we want Georgia to continue to have a county that ranks first in the nation in child food insecurity?

MARY SCOTT GOULD, DECATUR

Expanding MARTA essential to greater Atlanta The Oct. 26 AJC articles regarding this crucial moment for MARTA, as well as the accompanying article that provided insight into how race and resistance built the system, were a good start for anyone who believes that the future of a greater Atlanta MARTA is now more important than ever. I would appreciate it if these articles could become the first of a series, which would delve deeper and provide more personal stories, perhaps even my own, as I gladly use MARTA weekly and have tried to take a bus to a Braves game from Chamblee. It shouldn’t be so difficult. Am I the only daily reader of the AJC who wonders how the Braves were exported to Cobb County? WALTER MAGNUSON, ATLANTA Deal-making president could end shutdown

Mr. President, this government shutdown has dragged on far too long. We will soon see the detrimental impacts of disappearing paychecks and health insurance. In my humble opinion, there is only one way to end this mess. You need to bring the Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate into the White House, close and lock the door and tell the four leaders, “Gentlemen, we are not leaving until we come to an agreement.” Please demonstrate your leadership and deal-making ability. After all, you are the president of all Americans. SCOTT MATTHEWS, BROOKHAVEN Stop lawmaker pay until government reopens

Our country is suffering due to a government shutdown, and many workers are working yet not getting paid. Why are we paying Congress, the Supreme Court, and the president? Shouldn’t they also go without paychecks? This is a double standard, and the president could end this with a phone call to both houses of Congress. Why won’t he make that call? Workers going without paychecks and parents being unable to provide for their children, in the wealthiest country in the world, means we have lost our way. If we decided to withhold paychecks from members of Congress, the Supreme Court, and the president during government shutdowns, government shutdowns would stop. DAVE FEDACK, DOUGLASVILLE ‘People’s House’ being turned into casino The White House is called “The People’s House,” but it is now being turned into a Trump Casino. Don’t be surprised when he puts in slot machines and gold figurines on the walls to make his contributors and himself happy.