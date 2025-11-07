opinion Readers write FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

1 hour ago link copied

Voters sent a message to Trump President Donald Trump says Republicans lost in the Nov. 4 elections because of the shutdown and the fact that he wasn’t on the ballot. Au contraire, my self-appointed liege. You were absolutely front and center on every single ballot.

More and more Americans are awakening to your destructive, wrecking ball approach to everything you touch and your abysmal lack of empathy for any American who isn’t a fat cat or who doesn’t grovel at your feet. We’re not pleased with the disdain you show us daily. Tuesday, we sent you a metaphorical shot across your bow. Start leading — or get out of the way. REGINA SMITH, ATHENS Election results restore hope

I dare not say that the tide has turned, only that the waters have been stirred. But for the first time in a year, the news has brought me hope rather than despair.

May the newly elected officials govern for all the people, not just some. And may they remain uncorrupted by power and/or wealth. A. SPRING, DECATUR State could cover SNAP during shutdown With SNAP benefits running out due to the federal government shutdown, states like Louisiana, Connecticut and New Mexico are working to free up state money to help their citizens who rely on SNAP to receive at least some assistance in November.

Georgia, which is sitting on a $14.6 billion surplus, has refused to lift a finger to help its citizens during this crisis. Citizens of Georgia currently receive $3 billion in SNAP benefits annually. The state’s budget surplus could easily cover this cost until the end of the shutdown. Earlier this year, Gov. Brian Kemp threatened to call a special session of the Legislature unless they passed “tort reform,” a gift to the governor’s friends and donors in the insurance industry. If only the plight of a million-plus hungry Georgians rose to that same level of urgency. LEE HUGHEY, CHAMBLEE Time for Washington to get back to work Democrats, you’ve made your point. It’s time for Washington to get back to work. You’ve made it perfectly clear that health care prices will skyrocket. Sadly, until Americans hurt, there will be no pressure on the Republicans to change.