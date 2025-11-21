opinion If we had ranked choice elections in Georgia, we’d be done voting this year Runoff elections are costly and affect voter turnout. Save money and encourage voter participation. Assistant manager Patrick Raber assists voters in casting their ballots inside the Buckhead Library voting precinct on Nov. 4, 2025 (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Jane Branscomb – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 28 minutes ago link copied

This year’s Nov. 4 general election left 53 municipal, county and legislative races across Georgia undecided, according to the nonpartisan website Branch.Vote. Voters must return to the polls Dec. 2 for runoffs. If districts could use ranked choice voting, citizens in these areas would have fulfilled their civic duty already and the winner with majority support would be known.

I would like to see jurisdictions with plurality voting switch to majority rule. But perhaps the reason they opted for plurality was to avoid the costly and poorly attended separate runoff needed in majority-rule when no candidate passes 50%. A better way to solve that is instant runoff voting.

Also called ranked choice voting, this process simply asks voters to rank the candidates in order of preference when they go to the polls on Election Day, effectively casting their runoff vote at the same time they cast their first vote. This saves loads of money and time for taxpayers and voters, elections staff and candidates. Even more importantly, it better reflects the will of the majority for at least three reasons. RELATED Opinion: Stop relitigating 2020 election. Voting in Georgia is secure and accessible. As already noted, it avoids the huge drop in turnout for separate runoffs, which can mean only a small fraction of voters choose the winner. Additionally, it gives voice to supporters of less-popular candidates whose second choice might not have made it to the runoff. And third, it eliminates the “spoiler effect” so that people can truly vote their conscience while not undermining their second choice. Officials support a change in voting In 2021, the Georgia Legislature acknowledged the benefits of instant runoff voting and adopted it for Georgia’s military and overseas voters.