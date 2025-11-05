Opinion Georgia leaders should not vilify technology. Social media and AI hold promise. Lawmakers must resist the siren call of regulatory populism and instead embrace the harder work of evidence-based policymaking. From left, Raghu Arghal teaches students Nathan Wright and Graham Long about the ethics of artificial intelligence as they complete an assignment for an AI summer class at Novi High School. Arghal and fellow teacher Adithya Sairamachandran are leading AI Scholars, an in-person boot camp that exposes high school students to fundamental AI concepts and guides them to build a project with social impact. (Neo Hopkins/The Detroit News)

By Edward Longe – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 24 minutes ago link copied

In the waning hours of Georgia’s brief 40-day legislative session this past April, state senators quietly passed Senate Resolution 431 — a seemingly modest proposal with potentially outsize implications for how America protects its children online. Whether the initiative yields meaningful reform or devolves into another round of tech-bashing theatrics will depend mainly on the committee’s commitment to evidence over ideology.

The resolution establishes a study committee tasked with examining social media’s and artificial intelligence’s impact on young Georgians while evaluating whether existing privacy protections adequately shield minors from digital exploitation. At first glance, this appears refreshingly deliberate — a stark contrast to the age verification mandates proliferating across state capitals that effectively censor constitutionally protected speech for all Americans. RELATED Opinion: U.S. politics is broken because of MAGA Republicans and hard-line Democrats Yet, Georgia’s measured approach carries its own perils. Study committees can easily become echo chambers for predetermined conclusions, with carefully curated witnesses presenting advocacy as science. The risk is that Atlanta’s apparent prudence merely provides academic cover for the same heavy-handed regulations that courts have repeatedly struck down across the country, including in Georgia. Study should examine social media benefits in addition to risks The committee’s social media mandate follows a familiar pattern. Dr. Edward Longe. (Courtesy of Colin Hackley) The committee’s social media mandate follows a familiar pattern.

Advocates cite dubious correlations between platform usage and teen mental health crises to justify screen time restrictions and age verification schemes — regulations that federal courts have consistently rejected as First Amendment violations. Georgia’s own lawmakers should remember that their state was among those rebuked by federal judges for attempting such constitutional overreach. A genuinely comprehensive study would examine not just social media’s risks but also its substantial benefits — from community to educational resources that traditional institutions often fail to provide. More importantly, it would recognize that digital literacy, not digital prohibition, offers the most sustainable path forward. Advocates cite dubious correlations between platform usage and teen mental health crises to justify screen time restrictions and age verification schemes — regulations that federal courts have consistently rejected as First Amendment violations. Georgia’s own lawmakers should remember that their state was among those rebuked by federal judges for attempting such constitutional overreach. A genuinely comprehensive study would examine not just social media’s risks but also its substantial benefits — from community to educational resources that traditional institutions often fail to provide. More importantly, it would recognize that digital literacy, not digital prohibition, offers the most sustainable path forward.

RELATED Opinion: Here’s why global development and humanitarian assistance matter to Georgia Florida and Tennessee have already demonstrated this approach by integrating social media education into their curricula, teaching students to navigate online spaces responsibly rather than attempting the impossible task of keeping them offline entirely. Knee-jerk policy should not guide AI regulations for youth The committee’s artificial intelligence mandate reflects mounting concerns following high-profile tragedies, including an Orlando teenager’s suicide after interactions with a chatbot. Combined with recent court rulings rejecting arguments that AI systems are entities with constitutional rights, these developments have created irresistible political pressure for legislative action. Parents demand answers — politicians promise solutions. But lawmakers would be wise to consider what’s at stake beyond headline-grabbing tragedies. Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing education, personalizing learning while freeing teachers from administrative drudgery to focus on actual instruction. Schools from San Francisco to Portland report AI tools helping struggling students catch up and enabling advanced learners to accelerate — precisely the kind of educational innovation that could benefit Georgia’s children most. The tragedy of teen suicide demands serious attention, but policy driven by worst-case scenarios rarely produces optimal outcomes. Georgia’s committee has an opportunity to model nuanced thinking about emerging technology — weighing genuine risks against transformative benefits rather than reflexively choosing regulatory sledgehammers over scalpels. RELATED Opinion: Trust is listed as a core value in workplaces, but it can often be weaponized The choice before Georgia’s lawmakers is ultimately between two visions of governance: one that sees technology as an enemy to be conquered through government force and another that recognizes innovation as a tool to be guided through wisdom and restraint. The former path leads to constitutional dead ends and economic stagnation. The latter offers the possibility of protecting children while preserving the technological dynamism that has made America prosperous.