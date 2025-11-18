Opinion Community is more vital than ever for adults with intellectual disabilities Loneliness epidemic harms all Americans, but people with Down syndrome and autism spectrum disorder are particularly vulnerable. Loneliness and isolation have always been a staple of the human condition, but former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a 71-page advisory declaring it an epidemic. (Yana Kuznetsova/Dreamstime/TNS)

Eating cookies with friends is better for you than eating broccoli alone, and the science backs this up. According to a 2023 report published by the U.S. surgeon general, our nation is facing a crisis of loneliness, with growing isolation and lack of social connection impacting millions of Americans.

These individuals frequently experience barriers to social inclusion, especially after they turn 22 and "graduate to the living room" when public support for education and programs end. With fewer structured activities and limited support, they struggle to find purpose. Factors such as sensory sensitivities, difficulties in communication and challenges reading social cues make it hard for them to join activities that others take for granted. These relational barriers can leave them isolated, without a network of friends and prone to feelings of loneliness. In supporting this population of adults, crucial strides have been made in connecting them with job opportunities that help them gain self-sufficiency. There are several organizations across the country and many here in Georgia, such as the Bobby Dodd Institute, Frazer and GiGi's Playhouse, that focus on this effort, and with great success.

However, supportive services for adults with intellectual disabilities shouldn't end there. While most adults have the agency to seek out community, adults affected by Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorder and other intellectual disabilities are hamstrung due to no fault of their own. We need to invest in communal spaces outside of home and places of work where these individuals can gather, socialize with others and sow the seeds for friendship. 'Our hope is to inspire a movement that spreads to other communities' Last fall, after recognizing the growing isolation among this population, Kitty Correll, Betsy Brown and I decided to launch Wonderfully Made, an Atlanta-based organization dedicated to cultivating community for those with intellectual disabilities. Our goal is to exemplify how to combat this isolation through best practices that build bonds through a dynamic day program for adults aged 22-65. Every week, our group of program participants, or Wonder Makers, come together through inclusive and enriching activities like arts and crafts, sports, games, music and baking. We recently opened the Wonderfully Made Bakery, which features cookies baked fresh by our Wonder Makers. From baking cookies together to playing basketball, the heartwarming moments we've witnessed since the start of the day program are innumerable. Through peer support networks and mentorship from program leaders, Wonder Makers build relationships with others through shared experiences and fostering a sense of belonging. They are discovering the joys of good company. In addition to fostering connection among adults with intellectual disabilities, another cornerstone of our mission is to spark "productive collisions" where people without disabilities – from the church and greater Atlanta – come together with the Wonder Makers to learn from one another, share stories and have fun.