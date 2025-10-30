Opinion Shuttering Head Start in Georgia would create child care and workforce crisis Private philanthropy cannot and should not be the safety net when the federal government fails to act during the government shutdown. Children in the Head Start program engage in indoor activities with lead teacher Genesis Lavanway at the Arthur M. Blank Early Learning Center, where providers, parents and advocates celebrated the 60th birthday of the federal Head Start program on Monday, May 19, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

By Lauren Koontz, Blythe Keeler Robinson and Donna Davidson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 57 minutes ago link copied

Just days ago, more than 6,500 of Georgia’s youngest children enrolled in Head Start programs across the state were on the brink of losing the care, education, and stability they depend on, through no fault of their own, but because of gridlock in Washington. As the leaders of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, Sheltering Arms and Easterseals of North Georgia — three of the largest Head Start providers in the state — we were facing the very real possibility of closing centers and furloughing more than 850 early education professionals as soon as Nov. 3.

To prevent this, we secured an emergency bridge loan made possible by a generous group of private funders through the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta. RELATED Opinion: SNAP food benefit cuts threaten to make Georgians less healthy than before This unprecedented loan buys us 45 days — 45 days to keep our centers open, our staff employed, and our families supported. It should never have come to this. Shutdown creates both a child care and workforce crisis YMCA President and CEO Lauren Koontz, right, explains to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dicken all the programs run at the Arthur M. Blank Early Learning Center during a tour at a celebration of the 60th anniversary of the federal Head Start program on Monday, May 19, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Nonprofit organizations should not have to take on millions of dollars of debt to keep federally funded programs running. Private philanthropy cannot and should not be the safety net when the federal government fails to act. But that is exactly where we are. We did everything we could to prevent this from happening. But these programs cannot operate without federal funding. This was a last resort, and one we only took because the stakes are simply too high.

Head Start is far more than a preschool program. For these children and their families, it is a lifeline. We serve children in neighborhoods where affordable, high-quality early learning options are limited or non-existent. In many cases, Head Start is the only place where children can access nutritious meals, developmental screenings, speech therapy, behavioral support, and a stable daily routine. We also serve children with disabilities and families experiencing homelessness, those who are most in need of consistent, comprehensive support. These aren’t luxuries; they are proven building blocks for lifelong success. And when Head Start classrooms close, the impact is felt well beyond the children. When families lose access to reliable child care, parents and caregivers lose their ability to work. More than 80% of our Head Start parents and caregivers are working at least one job. When we can’t open our doors, they are forced to stay home. Paychecks are missed. Jobs are at risk. This isn’t just a child care crisis, it’s a workforce crisis. RELATED Opinion: Nonprofits are the backbone of Atlanta, but their survival is under threat Georgia has consistently ranked as the No. 1 state for business, but that success has only been possible because of the foundation programs like Head Start provide. Georgia’s economy relies on working parents, and working parents rely on child care. The ripple effect of closing our programs would be immediate and far-reaching. Our communities would feel it. Our businesses would feel it. Our local economies would feel it.

Pass a budget to support early childhood education Pre-k Teacher Tricia Fox works with students at the Head Start program at the Emely Lemback Learning Center in Marietta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Let’s be clear: This is not a political issue. For 60 years, Head Start has enjoyed bipartisan support because it works. It improves outcomes for children, helps families build stability, and strengthens communities. But none of that is possible without predictable, sustained funding. If this shutdown continues into December, we’ll be right back where we were, being forced to make heartbreaking decisions. Centers will close. Children will lose access to meals and services. Talented teachers and staff, many of whom have dedicated their careers to early childhood education, will be furloughed without pay. And families will be left scrambling for alternatives that may not exist. And this time, we may not have another lifeline. We urge the president and Congress to take swift action. Resolve the shutdown. Pass a budget that protects and strengthens early childhood education. Every day that passes is another day of anxiety for families and uncertainty for staff. It is another day that a child misses out on the care and consistency they deserve. RELATED Opinion: Invest in Atlanta’s historic Black communities and accelerate economic growth The YMCA of Metro Atlanta, Sheltering Arms, and Easter Seals North Georgia are united in our mission to serve Georgia’s children and families. We have been here through pandemics, recessions, and every challenge in between. We will continue to show up. But we cannot do it alone.