AJC readers weigh in on the upcoming PSC election and SNAP funding.
PSC not holding utilities accountable

The guest opinion column by candidate for PSC Commissioner Fitz Johnson was one of the most disingenuous things I’ve read in a long time. (“Ga. PSC protects from costly liberal rules,” AJC Oct. 27). He cites other states’ rate hikes, a three-year rate freeze, data centers pay their fair share, and holding utilities accountable, among other assertions.

Let’s look at the facts:

For all these reasons, and more, I will be voting Democrat for the first time in my life of almost 82 years.

BILL NORTON, DUNWOODY

Use state excess for food, medical benefits

Gov. Brian Kemp, I have a suggestion on how you can spend some of your excess budget exceeding $14 billion if you can lay aside your political career for a moment.

There are and will continue to be many, many Georgians who are going hungry. Many have lost their jobs because of the tariffs and the government shutdown. Many will be unable to afford health insurance, and many people will die as a result. Believe it or not, there are a lot of poor people in our state who rely on SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), not because they are lazy, but some have not had opportunities that others have had, and many are old, and some are severely disabled.

Please do the right thing and help these Georgians out. I am begging you to do the right thing. It breaks my heart to know that children, adults and seniors will go hungry and not get the medical care they so need.

LINDA ENGLISH LYLE, ALPHARETTA

