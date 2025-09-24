Ga. Public Service Commission protects consumers from costly liberal mandates
In Georgia, we’ve hardened the grid, diversified our energy mix, and put rules in place to ensure data centers and other large power users pay their fair share.
The Georgia Public Service Commission is pictured in its hearing room. From left: Commissioners Fitz Johnson, Tim Echols, Tricia Pridemore, Lauren “Bubba” McDonald and Jason Shaw. (handout)
By Fitz Johnson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 hours ago
Let’s be honest: your power bill is high. Too high. Families across Georgia are stretched thin, stacking utility bills on the kitchen counter alongside groceries, rent, and gas. The pressure is real, and it’s not going away anytime soon.
Nationally, energy prices have outpaced inflation three to one. Extreme weather, supply chain bottlenecks, global fuel shocks and the strangling of domestic energy supply under President Biden all play a role.
Those forces don’t stop at Georgia’s borders. But here’s the difference: Georgia has made choices that keep us stronger than most states.
And now the very same Democrats who think it’s right for taxpayers to fund gender-affirming surgeries for prisoners want control of your power bill. Their so-called “climate agenda” isn’t about the environment — it’s about virtue signaling, and the cost will land squarely on working families.
Democrats are trying to bring ‘energy chaos’ to the Peach State
At the Public Service Commission, my job is to protect you. That means no rubber stamps, no “trust us” promises. While other utilities across the country are receiving approvals on rate hikes of 20% to 50%, we pushed back and secured a three-year base rate freeze for Georgia Power customers starting January 2026.
Fitz Johnson
Reliability matters too. In Georgia, we don’t just hope the lights stay on — we plan for it. We’ve hardened the grid, diversified our energy mix, and put rules in place to ensure data centers and other large power users pay their fair share.
They sign long-term contracts, they fund their infrastructure, and they help strengthen the system instead of shifting costs to you. It’s hard for Georgians to imagine blackouts and brown outs, but those are realities in third-world countries and California — not in Georgia.
The stakes are only rising. Georgia’s population is growing fast, our economy is attracting massive energy-hungry industries, and demand is surging.
Georgia doesn’t have to follow them. We know better. And as your Public Service commissioner, I’ll keep fighting every single day to protect Georgia families, hold utilities accountable, and keep our energy future secure.
Because at the end of the day, this isn’t about kilowatts or contracts — it’s about the kitchen table. It’s about whether families can look at that power bill and know someone is fighting in their corner.
