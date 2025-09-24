Ga. Public Service Commission protects consumers from costly liberal mandates

The Georgia Public Service Commission is pictured in its hearing room. From left: Commissioners Fitz Johnson, Tim Echols, Tricia Pridemore, Lauren “Bubba” McDonald and Jason Shaw. (handout)

In Georgia, we’ve hardened the grid, diversified our energy mix, and put rules in place to ensure data centers and other large power users pay their fair share.

Let’s be honest: your power bill is high. Too high. Families across Georgia are stretched thin, stacking utility bills on the kitchen counter alongside groceries, rent, and gas. The pressure is real, and it’s not going away anytime soon.

Nationally, energy prices have outpaced inflation three to one. Extreme weather, supply chain bottlenecks, global fuel shocks and the strangling of domestic energy supply under President Biden all play a role.