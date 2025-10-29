Opinion SNAP food benefit cuts threaten to make Georgians less healthy than before The federal government is setting up Americans to make poorer nutrition decisions due to the government shutdown. Regarding potential SNAP benefit cuts in Georgia, state Rep. Marvin Lim, D-Norcross, said: "… even if and when we have the 'perfect' health care system, there will still be no replacement for nutritious food." (Allison Dinner/AP 2022)

By Rep. Marvin Lim – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago link copied

With the looming threat of SNAP benefits (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, colloquially known as “food stamps”) being cut off in November, it’s a good opportunity to talk about how the federal government has already made the goal of making “America healthy again” particularly eating healthier — actually harder to achieve. And one of the best ways to do that is to highlight the part of SNAP that was already cut back in July with the “One Big Beautiful Bill”: SNAP-Ed, or the National Education and Obesity Prevention Grant Program.

RELATED Opinion: Medicaid cuts harm Georgians with intellectual and developmental disabilities Contrary to popular belief about SNAP, the federal government does not just leave SNAP users to purchase whatever food they want. There have been countless debates about how heavy the hand of government should be when providing these benefits. But one part of SNAP threaded that needle masterfully: For over 30 years, the program commonly referred to as “SNAP-Ed,” helped millions of Americans improve their everyday eating habits, food choices and health outcomes. SNAP-Ed programs operated in some of the hardest-to-reach places in the country, providing evidence-based programming to SNAP-benefit users and those who are making their food choices on a fixed budget. Obesity treatment drugs are not accessible to all Americans I can attest to this personally: The popular nonprofit Open Hand implemented SNAP-Ed programming for 15 years, working with hundreds of community partners across Georgia — including my own, Lucky Shoals Community Association, where we worked to teach these classes in several of our Title I schools the last few years. (We were set to start this school year again in four schools until the cuts happened.) I can attest to this personally: The popular nonprofit Open Hand implemented SNAP-Ed programming for 15 years, working with hundreds of community partners across Georgia — including my own, Lucky Shoals Community Association, where we worked to teach these classes in several of our Title I schools the last few years. (We were set to start this school year again in four schools until the cuts happened.) Rep. Marvin Lim, D-Norcross, is the state representative for House District 98 and the CEO/founder of the nonprofit Lucky Shoals Community Association, which among its services provides education on everyday food habits, food choices and health outcomes. (Courtesy)

These programs included cooking demonstrations and nutrition education classes, grocery store tours, a farm-to-preschool program and a robust produce prescription program aimed at addressing chronic disease. The program had measurable impact: Every $1 spent on SNAP-Ed programs resulted in nearly $10 in health care expenditures savings. We also saw the increase in food security, improved blood pressure and blood sugar readings and an increase in fruit and vegetable consumption. Parents felt hope for the first time that they could serve nourishing meals for their children — even on tight budgets. Adults with diabetes learned that their joy didn’t have to end with diagnosis, and they could feel better every day and avoid complications with simple adjustments to their meals and maintenance of a routine. These programs included cooking demonstrations and nutrition education classes, grocery store tours, a farm-to-preschool program and a robust produce prescription program aimed at addressing chronic disease. The program had measurable impact: Every $1 spent on SNAP-Ed programs resulted in nearly $10 in health care expenditures savings. We also saw the increase in food security, improved blood pressure and blood sugar readings and an increase in fruit and vegetable consumption. Parents felt hope for the first time that they could serve nourishing meals for their children — even on tight budgets. Adults with diabetes learned that their joy didn’t have to end with diagnosis, and they could feel better every day and avoid complications with simple adjustments to their meals and maintenance of a routine.

And all of this will be made worse — and America made unhealthier still — if we don’t fund the part of SNAP that still exists. Letting SNAP lapse will only force more Americans to turn to the cheapest, unhealthiest foods. And that will have a domino effect even on those who have more resources but still often struggle to eat healthy: Among other things, our systems will have to absorb even higher health care costs and there will simply be more unhealthy food around us. Maybe we can, someday, fix our broken health care system; everyone seems to agree it’s broken, but disagree on where the problems are. Insurance, cost of drugs, hospitals, reimbursement, all the things — many of which were also hurt by the federal cuts. But even if and when we have the “perfect” health care system, there will still be no replacement for nutritious food. RELATED Opinion: Too many families like mine are buckling under weight of the American Dream The popular adage, one that my mom still repeats to me — an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure — is true. It means that helping people learn to make healthy choices with what they put in their bodies is the most important thing we can do for health. And it means helping those who are food insecure get the healthy food they need — if not just because you care about other humans, then because their hunger will impact all of America’s health in the end.