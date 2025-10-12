Civil conversations can help to restore democracy
Re: “Civility is not enough after Charlie Kirk’s death. We need mutual respect,” by AJC Opinion Editor David Plazas.
Civil conversations can help to restore democracy
Re: “Civility is not enough after Charlie Kirk’s death. We need mutual respect,” by AJC Opinion Editor David Plazas.
Many things I have been hearing and reading suggest that people are asking themselves: What can I do to be part of the constructive resistance that might contribute to the restoration of democratic practices? Many point out that they are already overwhelmed with all they have on their plate. Here is a small suggestion for consideration.
What activities are you already involved in where folks share in conversations? For example, many belong to book clubs, adult education classes in their churches, mosques, and synagogues. Other people have especially active neighborhood associations, and some others have library programs. So why not add to or adjust these already existing agendas to include civil conversations on so many of the topics that are on our minds?
People who have participated in National Issues Forums, Better Angels, and other respectful and poignant civic engagement programs know these conversations can be moderated and facilitated to illuminate respect, honesty, and yes, a capacity to disagree better.
What does it take for democracy to work as it should? A willingness to openly talk, to deeply listen, and figure out what we have in common and where we differ with others in our communities. Many stellar podcasts are approximately 30 minutes and would be a great starting place for so many book clubs, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute or other adult (young and older) education groups.
MARGARET E. HOLT, WATKINSVILLE
Civility and mutual respect begin at home
Civility and mutual respect are not taught at home. Today’s children are not being taught to be responsible adults, as is painfully evident in any public gathering where children are free to roam and disturb civil behavior.
Recently, I was denied entrance into a public facility by two children swinging on the doorway without any parental control. Civility and mutual respect are apparently not evident on social media, which is the only guidance some children receive.
While at a restaurant, my wife and I were waiting to be seated along with others, adults and children, who were thoroughly invested in their cellphones, which were practically inserted into their nostrils. No notice given to their surroundings. No signs of civility and mutual respect. Tattoos aplenty on a young father’s legs who was waiting with his young infant child, not yet old enough to have its own source of guidance.
JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS
How can nation accept such cruelty?
Thank you, Bill Torpy and the AJC, for exposing the cruelty occurring in the downtown Atlanta ICE facility. (“Downtown ATL holds ICE’s newest hellhole. Cruelty is the point.”)
When did we become a nation that cares so little about one another? Regardless of your party affiliation, we cannot continue to turn our backs and pretend this doesn’t exist. We claim to be a nation founded on Judeo-Christian beliefs. How much must happen before good people rise up and say enough!
LAURA EDENFIELD, ST. SIMONS ISLAND
Georgia senators follow the party line
I noticed both our Georgia senators, Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, voted to shut down the government, not President Donald Trump. Of course, it shouldn’t be a surprise since they vote however the Democratic Party tells them to.
It would be nice to have congressional representatives who support Georgia values.
ROBERT STOCKDALE, CUMMING