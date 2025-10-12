Many things I have been hearing and reading suggest that people are asking themselves: What can I do to be part of the constructive resistance that might contribute to the restoration of democratic practices? Many point out that they are already overwhelmed with all they have on their plate. Here is a small suggestion for consideration.

What activities are you already involved in where folks share in conversations? For example, many belong to book clubs, adult education classes in their churches, mosques, and synagogues. Other people have especially active neighborhood associations, and some others have library programs. So why not add to or adjust these already existing agendas to include civil conversations on so many of the topics that are on our minds?

People who have participated in National Issues Forums, Better Angels, and other respectful and poignant civic engagement programs know these conversations can be moderated and facilitated to illuminate respect, honesty, and yes, a capacity to disagree better.

What does it take for democracy to work as it should? A willingness to openly talk, to deeply listen, and figure out what we have in common and where we differ with others in our communities. Many stellar podcasts are approximately 30 minutes and would be a great starting place for so many book clubs, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute or other adult (young and older) education groups.