Nonprofits are the backbone of Atlanta, but their survival is under threat
As nonprofits face growing demand and shrinking resources, Atlanta will host a national summit to build what’s next.
Independent Sector is holding its major nonprofit summit in Atlanta Oct. 27-29 because "Atlanta is where lasting movements are born," write the president and vice president of Independent Sector. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By Akilah Watkins and Rashid Mosley – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Decades ago, we began our respective careers in Atlanta’s charitable sector.
Instead of sitting behind a desk, we showed up side by side with our neighbors in homes, churches and community centers. We brought people together to talk about their hopes for their neighborhoods and how to bring those visions to life. We supported after-school programs that offered some of the only safe, stable spaces where young people could thrive.
Atlanta taught us that to lead, you must listen. To serve, you must show up.
The everyday heroes in this sector show up every day, providing the essential services that communities rely on. But today, those safety nets are fraying.
That’s why we’re coming home to Atlanta this Oct. 27-29 and inviting you to join us for the Independent Sector National Summit, where nonprofit and philanthropic leaders from across the country will gather to build our collective power.
That’s why we’re coming home to Atlanta this Oct. 27-29 and inviting you to join us for the Independent Sector National Summit, where nonprofit and philanthropic leaders from across the country will gather to build our collective power.
Atlanta’s promise (and its pressure points)
Atlanta’s ethos of being “too busy to hate” helped shape a cultural and economic powerhouse. Yet today, the city ranks first in the nation for income inequality. Despite a concentration of Fortune 500 companies, wealth doesn’t always reach the communities that need it most.
It’s also a city of rapid change — a refuge for climate migrants and a beacon for personal reinvention. But rising housing costs and strained public systems increasingly put opportunity out of reach. The people powering the city’s progress aren’t immune to the strain; one in five nonprofit workers live paycheck to paycheck.
From legacy institutions like Habitat for Humanity to grassroots organizations serving immigrant communities, nonprofits consistently step in where systems fall short. Georgia’s charitable foundations distribute more than $1.7 billion in grants annually. Statewide, volunteers contribute time valued at over $5 billion each year.
Atlanta’s ethos of being “too busy to hate” helped shape a cultural and economic powerhouse. Yet today, the city ranks first in the nation for income inequality. Despite a concentration of Fortune 500 companies, wealth doesn’t always reach the communities that need it most.
It’s also a city of rapid change — a refuge for climate migrants and a beacon for personal reinvention. But rising housing costs and strained public systems increasingly put opportunity out of reach. The people powering the city’s progress aren’t immune to the strain; one in five nonprofit workers live paycheck to paycheck.
From legacy institutions like Habitat for Humanity to grassroots organizations serving immigrant communities, nonprofits consistently step in where systems fall short. Georgia’s charitable foundations distribute more than $1.7 billion in grants annually. Statewide, volunteers contribute time valued at over $5 billion each year.
These dynamics have made Atlanta’s charitable sector both vibrant and overburdened. Despite its scale and impact, our sector can feel “underpowered” against the challenges we now face.
A national moment, a local mandate
As leaders at Independent Sector, a national membership organization of nonprofits and philanthropies, we have a bird’s-eye view of our sector’s challenges.
Dr. Akilah Watkins, president and CEO, Independent Sector. (Courtesy)
As leaders at Independent Sector, a national membership organization of nonprofits and philanthropies, we have a bird’s-eye view of our sector’s challenges.
Federal policy changes have already led to a $20 billion drop in charitable giving and new proposals could cost the sector an additional $50 billion.
In short, our sector is being squeezed at the very moment demand for its work is soaring. This means a workforce pushed to the brink and fewer trusted places for communities to turn to in times of crisis.
We don’t believe the solution is to burn our institutions down and start over. Cutting our teeth in Atlanta taught us that change comes from bringing everyone to the table and reimagining what’s possible with community at the center.
Federal policy changes have already led to a $20 billion drop in charitable giving and new proposals could cost the sector an additional $50 billion.
In short, our sector is being squeezed at the very moment demand for its work is soaring. This means a workforce pushed to the brink and fewer trusted places for communities to turn to in times of crisis.
We don’t believe the solution is to burn our institutions down and start over. Cutting our teeth in Atlanta taught us that change comes from bringing everyone to the table and reimagining what’s possible with community at the center.
Why we’re gathering in Atlanta
Atlanta is where lasting movements are born. It’s the city that brought together Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Honorable John Lewis, Joseph Lowery, and countless others in the ongoing march toward justice. What better place to gather for our Summit than Atlanta, a blueprint for people-powered solutions?
Sessions will explore what’s possible when organizations are financially resilient, powered by a thriving workforce, trusted by their communities, and equipped to advocate for lasting change. Speakers include hometown heroes like Aarti Sharma of RedefinED Atlanta and Blythe Robinson of Sheltering Arms.
We’ll also learn directly from communities leading local innovation through site tours — including Buford Highway, a vibrant corridor known for its immigrant-owned businesses, and Pittsburgh Yards, a visionary 31-acre development that builds community wealth and drives economic impact on Atlanta’s Southside.
Atlanta is where lasting movements are born. It’s the city that brought together Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Honorable John Lewis, Joseph Lowery, and countless others in the ongoing march toward justice. What better place to gather for our Summit than Atlanta, a blueprint for people-powered solutions?
Sessions will explore what’s possible when organizations are financially resilient, powered by a thriving workforce, trusted by their communities, and equipped to advocate for lasting change. Speakers include hometown heroes like Aarti Sharma of RedefinED Atlanta and Blythe Robinson of Sheltering Arms.
We’ll also learn directly from communities leading local innovation through site tours — including Buford Highway, a vibrant corridor known for its immigrant-owned businesses, and Pittsburgh Yards, a visionary 31-acre development that builds community wealth and drives economic impact on Atlanta’s Southside.
Change doesn’t just happen in conference rooms or within the four walls of our organizations. Change happens on the ground and is always fueled by relationships.
Change doesn’t just happen in conference rooms or within the four walls of our organizations. Change happens on the ground and is always fueled by relationships.
Building power through trust
In a time of polarization and uncertainty, 57% of Americans still trust nonprofits — more than any other institution, including government, media or large corporations. That trust must be protected and grown through collective action.
Dr. Rashid Mosley, vice president for programming, innovation and impact, Independent Sector. (Courtesy)
In a time of polarization and uncertainty, 57% of Americans still trust nonprofits — more than any other institution, including government, media or large corporations. That trust must be protected and grown through collective action.
That’s why we’re coming back to the place that taught us that to lead, you must listen. To serve, you must show up.
The future we want won’t build itself. Let’s build it together, starting right here in Atlanta.
Dr. Akilah Watkins is the president and CEO, and Dr. Rashid Mosley (Dr. Ra) is the vice president for programming, innovation, and impact at Independent Sector, a national membership organization working to strengthen civil society.
That’s why we’re coming back to the place that taught us that to lead, you must listen. To serve, you must show up.
The future we want won’t build itself. Let’s build it together, starting right here in Atlanta.
Dr. Akilah Watkins is the president and CEO, and Dr. Rashid Mosley (Dr. Ra) is the vice president for programming, innovation, and impact at Independent Sector, a national membership organization working to strengthen civil society.