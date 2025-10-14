Nonprofits are the backbone of Atlanta, but their survival is under threat

Independent Sector is holding its major nonprofit summit in Atlanta Oct. 27-29 because "Atlanta is where lasting movements are born," write the president and vice president of Independent Sector. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

As nonprofits face growing demand and shrinking resources, Atlanta will host a national summit to build what’s next.

As nonprofits face growing demand and shrinking resources, Atlanta will host a national summit to build what’s next.

Instead of sitting behind a desk, we showed up side by side with our neighbors in homes, churches and community centers. We brought people together to talk about their hopes for their neighborhoods and how to bring those visions to life. We supported after-school programs that offered some of the only safe, stable spaces where young people could thrive.

Atlanta taught us that to lead, you must listen. To serve, you must show up.

The everyday heroes in this sector show up every day, providing the essential services that communities rely on. But today, those safety nets are fraying.

That’s why we’re coming home to Atlanta this Oct. 27-29 and inviting you to join us for the Independent Sector National Summit, where nonprofit and philanthropic leaders from across the country will gather to build our collective power. That’s why we’re coming home to Atlanta this Oct. 27-29 and inviting you to join us for the Independent Sector National Summit, where nonprofit and philanthropic leaders from across the country will gather to build our collective power.

Atlanta’s promise (and its pressure points)