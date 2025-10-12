Opinion

Mike: Luckovich: A head full

By
1 hour ago
RELATED
Check out more of Mike Luckovich's cartoons.

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Fake signage

If you don’t get Bad Bunny now, learning Spanish before the Super Bowl won’t help

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Dark twist on an old standard

Keep Reading

Reform 340B drug discount program for the sake of low-income Georgia patients

Federal shutdown harms low-income families who struggle to pay power bills

Readers write

Featured

Trump

Surgeons general: RFK Jr. endangers CDC staff he is supposed to protect

Residential development could leave big mark on tiny DeKalb village

Rep. Williams presses White House on conditions in Atlanta’s ICE field office