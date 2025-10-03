Atlanta will lose its soul if it abandons diversity and inclusion commitment

This issue is personal for me. On April 6, 1987, Sears — then a municipal court judge and later the first Black chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court — swore me into office at my first Atlanta City Council meeting. My wife and nine-year-old daughter, Ndelea, were there.

When Sears asked me to raise my right hand, my daughter lifted hers, too. Everyone chuckled, though she later confessed she had never been so embarrassed. That tender moment bonded our families for decades, which makes Emory’s retreat under her leadership especially painful.

Because of Emory’s past commitment to diversity, I earned my doctorate there shortly after turning 27. That degree laid the foundation for much of my professional life, including my service on the Atlanta City Council and later as president of a Georgia technical college. As both an alum and a former council member, I know firsthand how institutions shape opportunity. To cave in now is shortsighted and dangerous.

Unlike Emory, Atlanta cannot afford to retreat. The city’s economic standing, civil rights legacy, and moral authority all depend on defending equal opportunity. That defense requires a coalition of corporations that must double down on their DEI commitments and publicly say so. They should also help fund the city’s legal defense of its MFBE program. If Atlanta’s elite universities stiffen their spines, they could be of tremendous value in helping the city assemble a “dream team” of legal and policy experts to hold the line. Faith leaders must step forward, too. This is not just a political or economic issue — it is a moral one.

As Mayor Dickens often reminds us, progress is a “group project.” Protecting equal opportunity in Atlanta must be exactly that.

