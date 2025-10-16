As voters choose utility regulators, Georgia can learn from Texas on energy

If we want an energy system that is affordable, reliable and forward-looking, there’s a surprising place to look for inspiration: Texas.

Early voting started Oct. 14 for Georgians to elect members of the Public Service Commission , the body that decides how our electric grid is run.

Instead of steering us toward an affordable, modern grid, Georgia’s PSC has chosen to perpetuate fossil fuel reliance — and the price tag is steep.

In July, the PSC unanimously approved Georgia Power’s Integrated Resource Plan, which keeps coal plants near Macon and Cartersville running and greenlights a major expansion of gas-burning capacity — all in the name of supporting data center demand.

This makes little economic sense. Coal power is now more expensive than cleaner alternatives. Nearly 800 coal plants nationwide have retired since 2000, and half of the remaining ones are slated for retirement.

But in Georgia, five of the remaining coal units that were going to be shuttered have now been brought back to life by the PSC. The two other units still operating have never had a planned retirement date set at all. Meanwhile, gas prices continue to be volatile — up one day, down the next.

