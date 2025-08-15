As Georgia goes backwards on clean energy, power customers will pay the price

This fossil-based expansion was approved to address what Georgia Power characterized as an urgent need to meet data center growth needs.
That would be bad enough, but on Jan. 31, less than one year later, Georgia Power filed a 2025 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), or long-range energy plan, asking the Public Service Commission to cancel all coal plant retirements to meet data center needs.
And that would be bad enough, but on May 19, Georgia Power and the Georgia Public Service Commission announced a three-year base rate freeze from private discussions that nobody knew were underway.
While positioned as good for Georgia Power customers, the rate freeze is a Trojan horse: it locks in astronomical profits for Georgia Power through a high return on equity that is far above industry norms; it hides costs for the fossil fuel expansion underway by postponing public scrutiny for three years, preventing those who must pay for it from understanding the costs being spent in their name; and it fails to address evidence suggesting that Georgia Power’s growth estimates are exaggerated.
Pledges are unfulfilled while Atlanta’s air quality is poor
While this is happening at the PSC, on April 23, the American Lung Association released a new report titled, “State of the Air”, that ranks Atlanta’s ozone and particulate pollution among the worst in the Southeast, giving Atlanta a failing grade in air quality.
Patty Durand
According to the media reports, as of June 2025 the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail has added 25,000 new jobs, which would be a good thing, except Mayor Dickens has sidelined transit on the Eastside Trail because of a small but well-connected group of opponents who don’t see where rail would fit and don’t understand who would ride it, since they wouldn’t.
This decision is wasting tens of millions of sales tax dollars that Atlantans have paid and that has already been spent for transit infrastructure alongside and under the Eastside trail, and millions more for engineering and environmental studies.
So at the state level, instead of celebrating Georgia’s position as a top 10 sunny state with a robust solar rollout, the Public Service Commission is poised to approve Georgia Power’s expansion of coal, gas, and oil for data centers while keeping Georgia in 43rd place for rooftop solar, and 47th place in solar per capita through policy choices like high fees.
At the city level, instead of repurposing the Beltline’s abandoned railway to create a 22-mile emerald necklace of parks and transit so that thousands of young tech workers drawn to Atlanta, older people who can’t drive and everyone in between, can make the choice to live a car-free lifestyle, a few months ago Mayor Dickens tanked the Eastside Trail rail project, the only shovel-ready segment that could have been in service in 2028.