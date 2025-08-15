Opinion As Georgia goes backwards on clean energy, power customers will pay the price Atlanta and Georgia are headed in the wrong direction when it comes to sustainable electricity, air quality and transit options for residents. Commissioner Tricia Pridemore talks with an attendee before the Georgia Public Service Commission meeting in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

By Patty Durand 1 hour ago link copied

Over the summer, the AJC published an essay titled "Georgia is on the path to a cleaner, sustainable future," written by Erica Bibbey, a member of Citizens Climate Lobby. In her essay, Bibbey championed Georgia’s “significant strides in addressing climate change and pollution.”

Contrary to the essay’s optimistic claims, decisions are being made or have already been made that reveal the opposite is true. On April 16, 2024, the Georgia Public Service Commission approved Georgia Power’s request to expand its gas and coal generating capacity by 6,600 megawatts (MWs), an enormous expansion that is three times the size of Plant Vogtle’s recent large addition to the grid. This fossil-based expansion was approved to address what Georgia Power characterized as an urgent need to meet data center growth needs. That would be bad enough, but on Jan. 31, less than one year later, Georgia Power filed a 2025 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), or long-range energy plan, asking the Public Service Commission to cancel all coal plant retirements to meet data center needs.

PSC hearings for that plan revealed in May that Georgia Power plans to add another 8,000 MWs of gas generating capacity this year. All told, Georgia Power seeks to add 14,000 MWs of fossil based generating capacity, making Georgia the leading state for fossil-based grid expansion in the country.

Explore ‘Big, beautiful bill’ would discourage Georgia’s solar panel manufacturers And that would be bad enough, but on May 19, Georgia Power and the Georgia Public Service Commission announced a three-year base rate freeze from private discussions that nobody knew were underway. While positioned as good for Georgia Power customers, the rate freeze is a Trojan horse: it locks in astronomical profits for Georgia Power through a high return on equity that is far above industry norms; it hides costs for the fossil fuel expansion underway by postponing public scrutiny for three years, preventing those who must pay for it from understanding the costs being spent in their name; and it fails to address evidence suggesting that Georgia Power’s growth estimates are exaggerated. Pledges are unfulfilled while Atlanta’s air quality is poor While this is happening at the PSC, on April 23, the American Lung Association released a new report titled, “State of the Air”, that ranks Atlanta’s ozone and particulate pollution among the worst in the Southeast, giving Atlanta a failing grade in air quality. Patty Durand According to the media reports, as of June 2025 the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail has added 25,000 new jobs, which would be a good thing, except Mayor Dickens has sidelined transit on the Eastside Trail because of a small but well-connected group of opponents who don’t see where rail would fit and don’t understand who would ride it, since they wouldn’t.