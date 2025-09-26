Opinion Rivian chose Georgia for plant, HQ because state leads way in EV production As global markets evolve and new industries emerge, the Peach State is not only ready for what’s next — it’s defining it. From left, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns — along with a special guest — participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for a new EV factory on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Rutledge. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

September marked a major milestone for Rivian — and for the future of American manufacturing — as we broke ground on our new $5 billion, state-of-the-art electric vehicle plant in Social Circle. September marked a major milestone for Rivian — and for the future of American manufacturing — as we broke ground on our new $5 billion, state-of-the-art electric vehicle plant in Social Circle. Once complete, this facility expects to employ over 7,500 Georgians and have the capacity to produce up to 400,000 EVs annually for customers around the globe.

As part of our deepening commitment to Georgia and the region, Rivian has also chosen Atlanta as the location for our East Coast headquarters — bringing even more jobs, innovation and economic opportunity to the state. Everyone at Rivian is excited about the future of the company and the significant role Georgians will play in driving the future success of the company, and domestic car manufacturing, forward. Ga. has emerged as a premier auto manufacturer This expansion comes at a crucial time. Global demand for electric vehicles is accelerating — EVs already represent more than 20% of global auto sales, and that figure is expected to double by the end of the decade. Alan Hoffman is Rivian's chief policy officer. (Courtesy of Rivian) This expansion comes at a crucial time. Global demand for electric vehicles is accelerating — EVs already represent more than 20% of global auto sales, and that figure is expected to double by the end of the decade. In some markets in Asia and Europe, EVs already account for over half of new car sales. Our Georgia facility will help meet this rising demand, strengthen America's industrial base and help offset America's trade imbalance. And EV companies like Rivian don't just build cars — they are developing, building and licensing technologies that redefine mobility and advance autonomous driving by leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced sensing and vertical integration to accelerate entirely new industries and companies. Over the last decade, Georgia has emerged as a premier destination for automotive manufacturing, having attracted more than $30 billion in EV-related investments and positioning itself as a significant hub for next-generation manufacturing. The reasons are clear: a skilled and growing workforce, a regulatory environment that encourages innovation and investment and strategic access to national and global logistics networks.

Logistics, low taxes make Ga. attractive A person drives a Rivian SUV as elected officials, special guests and Rivian executives gather for the groundbreaking day on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Rutledge. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

At the heart of Georgia's success is its people. There is an industrious spirit that lives in Georgia — a spirit of determination and pride in building things that matter, here in America. From engineers to technicians to logistics professionals, Georgians have propelled some of the world's leading companies and now will now help write the next chapter of American industry. The state has invested heavily in workforce development, tailoring training programs through its renowned Quick Start program to meet the specific needs of advanced automotive manufacturers. Whether it's battery technology, robotics or precision assembly, Georgia's labor force is prepared for the demands and opportunities of tomorrow's automotive industry. And with a pipeline that includes top-tier universities, technical colleges and STEM-focused high schools, the state is nurturing the next generation of innovators and builders. Furthermore, policymakers and thought leaders have created an environment that supports business, fosters innovation and celebrates investment. Corporate taxes are low, and local governments have proved eager and capable partners in supporting large-scale industrial investments. This commitment from both the public and private sectors creates an ecosystem where companies like Rivian can scale quickly and operate competitively. The state also sits at a crossroads of commerce, with access to major interstate highways, the nation's busiest airport in Atlanta and the Port of Savannah — the fastest-growing container port in the U.S. For an industry where speed and efficiency are essential, this infrastructure can mean the difference between leading the market and lagging behind.