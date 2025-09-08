I’d like to invite U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and their anti-vaccination cronies to take a look at my severely atrophied right leg.

In July 1953 I suffered an attack of polio, back when there was no vaccine. Many thousands were crippled, among them President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and many died.

When the polio vaccine was introduced early in 1954, this disease that had plagued humanity for thousands of years disappeared practically overnight. Today, most people have no firsthand knowledge of it.

Politicians who appeal to the anti-vax crowd are after their votes and care nothing about public health. If not vaccinations, then what? Carrot juice?