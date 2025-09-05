Public display of syllabuses is good for transparency

After teaching more than 30 years at the postsecondary level in the Florida system, during which I served more than 20 years as a curriculum and faculty peer evaluator for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, I find Mr. Diguette’s commentary incomprehensible (“Georgia sends a chilling message: Professors can’t be trusted,” AJC, Sept. 1.)

Every syllabus must be public; every student, every parent and every instruction manager must have access to syllabuses that comprise an institution’s curricula. If for any reason an instructor finds the requirement for transparency odious, that instructor probably doesn’t belong in a classroom. The heart of academic freedom is academic clarity and transparency. Fear of political fallout reflects a much different concern for the instructor than compulsory revelation of content on a syllabus.

ELAINE KROMHOUT, MORGANTON

