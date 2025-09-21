Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

Sept 21, 2025 link copied

We need leaders to unite against gun violence Kudos to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox for speaking out against political violence and encouraging unity during these turbulent times. Gun violence is the No. 1 cause of death of America's children and has caused heartbreak and pain to numerous people of every color, religion, socio-economic status and background.

Leaders need to work together and push past political divisions to come up with real solutions to end the country’s gun violence epidemic. NICHOLE HARPER, POWDER SPRINGS NICHOLE HARPER, POWDER SPRINGS Where’s accountability for Fani Willis? The Georgia Supreme Court upholds the disqualification of Fani Willis from the lawfare against President Donald Trump. Do the taxpayers get a refund for all of the tax dollars that Fani and company have squandered? Will there be an accounting? Lastly, where is the Georgia Bar on all of this? Looks like they have been sitting on the sidelines, protecting one of their own.

DEAN HEINZ, JOHNS CREEK DEAN HEINZ, JOHNS CREEK

Public outpouring for Kirk uplifts conservatives Charlie Kirk’s assassination was tragic. He was a husband, father, popular conservative podcaster and founder of Turning Point USA, loved by millions. In my opinion, Kirk’s tragic death brought to light how many Americans believe in God, in getting married, having a family, freedom of speech and civil debate. I base this opinion on the public outpouring of support for Kirk, as these were his values. His death, and the public support and sorrow, were an indication of how many Americans agreed with him. For so long now, legacy liberal media organizations have openly promoted an extreme point of view on social and political issues, while it would seem, deliberately neglecting to cover or have commentary positively on traditional conservative points of view. With Kirk’s death, we now know there are more Americans than we ever dreamed who believe in traditional values that made our country great. Kirk’s legacy will be that he brought these Americans together, a force to be reckoned with. I believe, with Kirk’s death, we’ve seen the beginning of the end of liberal extremism and the fear of cancel culture. BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL

Vaccinations are critical, here and abroad Regarding Editor David Plazas' article about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gutting the CDC leadership ("Robert F. Kennedy Jr. needs to take responsibility for public health chaos," AJC.com, Sept. 9,) I wonder if Kennedy would go to the places I have been without first getting vaccinated himself? Representing Rotary International, I vaccinated children against polio from Ethiopia to India. I was in a refugee camp in Gulu, Uganda, where the medical director and staff had died of Ebola, and I saw their graves in the hospital yard. The hospital was filled with 450 cholera and gunshot patients, with beds about 2 feet apart. I picked up polio victims and put them in wheelchairs until we ran out of wheelchairs. Speaking through a translator, I told a young man with no legs that we had no more chairs. One lady was so deformed with polio that we couldn't straighten her legs and her toes got stuck in the wheelchair spokes. Before I went, I received vaccines for cholera, flu, hepatitis A&B, polio, meningococcal vaccine, tetanus, diphtheria, typhoid, yellow fever and malaria prophylaxis, all on the CDC's recommendations. If Kennedy saw what I saw, I wonder if he would speak about vaccines as he has. As nicely as I can say it, I hope some of his political colleagues have a different education and life experience and will speak up. What I saw is real.