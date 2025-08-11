Opinion Georgia voters must push elected officials to make progress on gun safety Polls show most Georgians support background checks, safe storage, red flag laws and funding for prevention. Leaders must listen. Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC People on Clifton Road approach a memorial dedicated to fallen DeKalb County police officer David Rose outside the CDC headquarters on Sunday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The shooting at the CDC near the Emory University campus on Aug. 8, which left a police officer and the shooter dead, was the latest episode in a spate of firearm violence in Georgia. More than 35 people were shot in Atlanta over a four-day period in late July. On Aug. 6, five members of the military were shot on base at Fort Stewart by a fellow soldier.

As students in many metro Atlanta districts are returning to school, we approach the one-year anniversary of the worst school shooting in Georgia history, at Apalachee High. Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for children in our state. Georgia isn't alone, but we're in bad company. Our state consistently ranks in the bottom third for gun violence rates in a country that stands alone among developed nations in this crisis. Common-sense legislation has been derailed over and over If you're reading this, chances are you support common-sense gun safety laws that have reduced gun deaths elsewhere: universal background checks, red flag laws, secure storage requirements, and funding for prevention programs. Most people do, across party lines and regardless of gun ownership. But despite overwhelming public support and mounting evidence of their effectiveness, Georgia lawmakers fail to act. Why?

Most people do, across party lines and regardless of gun ownership. But despite overwhelming public support and mounting evidence of their effectiveness, Georgia lawmakers fail to act. Why?

The answer lies in politics — but we shouldn’t accept that gun safety is a partisan issue when polls show it’s not. Party politics are often steered by extremists, and a small, vocal faction of Second Amendment absolutists work to shut down any dissent within the Georgia GOP. In 2025, they ambushed a House Public Safety Committee hearing to block House Bill 472, a modest, bipartisan bill sponsored by a gun-friendly Republican that would ban certain firearms from parts of the Georgia World Congress Center. It never got a full hearing. Explore Data centers, climate change and AI pose existential threats to civilization They also targeted Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-Marietta (District 45) for being the sole Republican co-sponsor of HB 1, the Pediatric Health Safe Storage Act. Republicans who support gun safety measures know they’ll face political punishment, even if the pushback comes from a narrow slice of the electorate. Apalachee High shooting should have been the last straw Two forces can counter this imbalance: party leadership and voters.

That leaves voters, and especially Republican voters, with the power to break the logjam. Citizens must push lawmakers to do better in 2026 legislation session Georgia Majority for Gun Safety sent a pledge to every 2024 candidate in the Georgia House and Senate. Only two Republican candidates signed it. But if more Republican voters speak directly to their legislators about popular, evidence-based safety laws, they can give lawmakers the political cover to act. Republicans in swing districts already feel the tension. Rep. Deborah Silcox, R-Sandy Springs (District 53) ran campaign ads promoting universal background checks and secure storage despite never backing legislation to make them law (though she did co-sponsor HB 79 before it was gutted). Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan recently left the Republican Party, citing its refusal to align with popular opinion on gun safety as one of the reasons. The truth is that progress won’t come from the top. It will come from the people.