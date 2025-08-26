Opinion As a Democrat, I’m back in the idea business Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says state should use 10% of its surplus funds to jump-start the lives of Georgians in need. The sun sets behind the Georgia State Capitol on Crossover Day, day 28 of the legislative session, on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Atlanta. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Nothing beats that overwhelming feeling you get when you realize you’ve gone from surviving to thriving in an area of your life. A promotion at work, a clean bill of health at the doctor or even a repaired personal relationship often serves as the catalyst to a new outlook on life. Waking up now as a Democrat each morning has injected that new sense of optimism into my veins and allowed me to get back into the “idea business.” The art of the possible is once again possible, my tool kit for solving people’s problems just got a whole lot better and I love it!

Opinion: Is there any such thing as a Geoff Duncan Democrat? Georgia currently has $17 billion in its savings account ready at moment’s notice to backfill any budgetary gaps that might arise during an economic slowdown if our $37 billion budget runs out of steam. Former Gov. Nathan Deal, Gov. Brian Kemp and the entire Legislature over the last decade deserve credit for putting our state in such a strong financial position. Pro-growth strategies and great decision making during the pandemic have led our state to this record level of surplus cash in the bank. Still, too many Georgians are stuck in the vicious cycle of poverty for a multitude of reasons. Many are only one relatively small solution away from getting the jump start they need to go from surviving to thriving in their daily lives. Much like a Fortune 500 company with a pile of cash on their balance sheet, it’s time for Georgia to start investing more in our most vulnerable. Let’s start a “Jumpstart Fund” with $1.7 billion in seed capital from the $17 billion rainy-day fund and laser focus on turning poverty into prosperity for as many Georgians as possible.

Public policy is typically painted with large partisan brushstrokes and rarely nimble enough to identify and deal with the real nooks and crannies of someone’s impoverished situation. Solutions are most often found in the gaps, not the talking points.