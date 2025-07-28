Opinion Readers write Our readers write about ‘profit-oriented medical care’ and the political fallout from a Republican donor’s fraud case. Credit: pskinner@ajc.com FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

Medical funding should be a social good As explained by Mike King in his AJC Opinion piece, “Why a beloved hospital failed — and why it doesn’t have to be this way,” July 20, the Atlanta Medical Center came to its end because it couldn’t survive in our country’s environment of profit-oriented medical care.

King is correct. The United States stands out among all wealthy societies as the only place where health and medical care are supposed to exist as businesses. In other wealthy countries, it’s presumed that health is — and should be — a social good, not a commercial product. Those societies pay for their doctors, nurses, clinics, hospitals and public health services through progressive taxation plans that save money for the population. They don’t permit high overheads, lobbying or skimming profits off every collected dollar. Their medical coverage is essentially universal (everybody included in the same plan) because that’s the ethical and less expensive solution. Medical funding in Georgia and the U.S. is in a gloomy place right now. A bright spot can be found among the younger doctors, nurses and trainees who won’t accept the commercial distortion of their duty to deliver care where it’s needed. It’s time for our politicians and bean counters to follow the lead of the more idealistic, coming leadership. HENRY KAHN, ATLANTA Republican donor harms party’s potential

Once again, a person of high political influence has injured his party’s potential through his corruption. This time, Republican Brant Frost IV is alleged to have swindled money from his investors. His party is now under pressure to return the contributions received from him, his family and their companies. A Ponzi scheme appears to have been involved.