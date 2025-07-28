Opinion

Planting seeds of hope that Atlanta will reconsider its hollow tree law

Years of work by citizens and city staff to create an ordinance that truly protected trees were seemingly felled by the ax of politics.
On June 16, 2025, the Atlanta City Council voted forward a new tree ordinance, with all tree protections removed.. (Courtesy of Atlanta Dogwood Festival 2023)
On June 16, 2025, the Atlanta City Council voted forward a new tree ordinance, with all tree protections removed.. (Courtesy of Atlanta Dogwood Festival 2023)
By Kathryn Kolb, Howard Katzman, and Chet Tisdale
On June 16, Atlanta City Council members voted to approve a new tree protection ordinance, which, despite its title, still fails to protect trees on developing properties in our city.

Atlanta suffers excessive tree loss because builders cut more trees than they need to. Since 2001, paying fees to cut trees has not worked to deter excessive tree cutting. Fees to cut trees have simply become a cost of doing business, and clear-cutting has increased.

The city realized a new tree ordinance was needed, and after eight years of data collection, community input and two years of task force meetings, Atlanta’s Department of City Planning finally presented a new tree ordinance in January that balanced preserving higher-value “priority trees” with developers’ rights to build for residential lots. More tree protections were added in April.

In early May, just weeks before the council vote, developers sidestepped years of collaborative process and went directly to Mayor Andre Dickens.

They asked him to remove every word that required tree preservation, including the single-family tree protections previously approved by the Department of Law — and so he did.

On June 16, the City Council voted forward the new tree ordinance, with all tree protections removed.

Three things to know about this ‘empty’ ordinance

Some have claimed the “empty” ordinance is better, but look at the fine print:

After years of city staff and stakeholder work, developers undercut the process at the last minute.

They exaggerated and misinformed city officials and the public on how the tree ordinance would actually work, and they got everything they wanted – no tree preservation, no compromise and clear-cutting trees on all properties is still an affordable cost of doing business.

Kathryn Kolb is one of the leaders of the Citizens Group for a Better Atlanta Tree Ordinance.

Kathryn Kolb is one of the leaders of the Citizens Group for a Better Atlanta Tree Ordinance. (Courtesy)

Saving trees and building great developments can go hand-in-hand

Atlanta’s citizens pay the price of tree loss with hotter temperatures, high stormwater costs, altered neighborhoods and poor air quality that harms the health of children, elderly people and others. The American Lung Association dropped Atlanta’s air quality grade from “C” to “F” in just the past year. Over 70% of Atlanta’s trees stand in residential areas, meaning an ordinance that makes it easier to cut down trees will only exacerbate the city’s air quality problems.

Chet Tisdale is one of the leaders of the Citizens Group for a Better Atlanta Tree Ordinance.

Chet Tisdale is one of the leaders of the Citizens Group for a Better Atlanta Tree Ordinance. (Courtesy)

Despite voting forward the new tree ordinance, Council members have expressed misgivings. As of this writing, several Council members and Dickens have stated publicly that “more work needs to be done.”

But it must be said — the work has been done. And the question remains how did all those years of work get undone, barely days before the vote?

From process to result, what happened to the tree protection ordinance is just plain wrong, and it needs to be fixed — not talked about, further studied, delayed, postponed and swept under the rug.

A tree protection ordinance must protect trees. Simple.

Choosing between trees and development is a false choice. Some homebuilders save trees today using common sense design, adjusting house footprints and driveways, using adaptive construction methods and protecting tree roots under staging areas.

We can build wonderful homes — from affordable to luxury and everything in-between — and still save more of our best trees. We know how to do it.

A tree ordinance that includes tree preservation will not reduce our housing stock — it will make it even better, more diverse in style and price and even more affordable.

This hot summer, let’s make lemonade from this tree ordinance lemon. Please support Dickens and all our City Council members in immediately restoring the single-family tree preservation standard and to support other well-crafted tree protections that ensure our city and our trees will grow together.

Kathryn Kolb, Howard Katzman, and Chet Tisdale lead the Citizens Group for a Better Atlanta Tree Ordinance. They can be reached at cityintheforest.org@gmail.com or ctisdalejr@gmail.com.

Kathryn Kolb, Howard Katzman, and Chet Tisdale

