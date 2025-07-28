Opinion Planting seeds of hope that Atlanta will reconsider its hollow tree law Years of work by citizens and city staff to create an ordinance that truly protected trees were seemingly felled by the ax of politics. On June 16, 2025, the Atlanta City Council voted forward a new tree ordinance, with all tree protections removed.. (Courtesy of Atlanta Dogwood Festival 2023)

By Kathryn Kolb, Howard Katzman, and Chet Tisdale

On June 16, Atlanta City Council members voted to approve a new tree protection ordinance, which, despite its title, still fails to protect trees on developing properties in our city. Atlanta suffers excessive tree loss because builders cut more trees than they need to. Since 2001, paying fees to cut trees has not worked to deter excessive tree cutting. Fees to cut trees have simply become a cost of doing business, and clear-cutting has increased.

The city realized a new tree ordinance was needed, and after eight years of data collection, community input and two years of task force meetings, Atlanta’s Department of City Planning finally presented a new tree ordinance in January that balanced preserving higher-value “priority trees” with developers’ rights to build for residential lots. More tree protections were added in April. In early May, just weeks before the council vote, developers sidestepped years of collaborative process and went directly to Mayor Andre Dickens. Explore Retrieving data. Wait a few seconds and try to cut or copy again. They asked him to remove every word that required tree preservation, including the single-family tree protections previously approved by the Department of Law — and so he did. On June 16, the City Council voted forward the new tree ordinance, with all tree protections removed.

Three things to know about this ‘empty’ ordinance Some have claimed the “empty” ordinance is better, but look at the fine print:

Illegal tree cutting may be reduced on homeowner properties, but that won’t save trees in developments because those trees can still be cut legally.

Recompense fees were raised, but then fee “caps” were added so that no matter how many trees are cut, the fee won’t be over a fixed amount. The more trees cut, the cheaper it costs per tree. Fee caps only apply if some trees are retained. However, retaining trees is optional. The percentage is minimal, and since “priority trees” were eliminated, small, lower-value trees can be saved at property margins while mature oaks and hardwoods can be cleared at the cheaper rate. Further, trees in stream buffers count as “preserved” even though these trees can never be cut anyway because of local regulations, so on many properties, clear-cutting per usual — without saving one tree more than they do today — will actually allow developers to pay even less than they do today. Even the full fee rate still gives the city barely 50% of fair market value for trees lost. After years of city staff and stakeholder work, developers undercut the process at the last minute. They exaggerated and misinformed city officials and the public on how the tree ordinance would actually work, and they got everything they wanted – no tree preservation, no compromise and clear-cutting trees on all properties is still an affordable cost of doing business. Credit: Hand Kathryn Kolb is one of the leaders of the Citizens Group for a Better Atlanta Tree Ordinance. (Courtesy) Saving trees and building great developments can go hand-in-hand Atlanta’s citizens pay the price of tree loss with hotter temperatures, high stormwater costs, altered neighborhoods and poor air quality that harms the health of children, elderly people and others. The American Lung Association dropped Atlanta’s air quality grade from “C” to “F” in just the past year. Over 70% of Atlanta’s trees stand in residential areas, meaning an ordinance that makes it easier to cut down trees will only exacerbate the city’s air quality problems.

Credit: Hand Chet Tisdale is one of the leaders of the Citizens Group for a Better Atlanta Tree Ordinance. (Courtesy) Despite voting forward the new tree ordinance, Council members have expressed misgivings. As of this writing, several Council members and Dickens have stated publicly that “more work needs to be done.” But it must be said — the work has been done. And the question remains how did all those years of work get undone, barely days before the vote? From process to result, what happened to the tree protection ordinance is just plain wrong, and it needs to be fixed — not talked about, further studied, delayed, postponed and swept under the rug. A tree protection ordinance must protect trees. Simple.